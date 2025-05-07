The Dharamshala stadium is located close to the border, and the Chandigarh airport closure further complicated travel logistics for the teams.

Dharamshala: Following India's retaliatory strike ‘Operation Sindoor’ after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, scheduled for May 11 in Dharamshala, has been shifted to Mumbai. As a precautionary measure, the central government ordered the closure of airports near the Pakistan border until May 10th. The closure of Chandigarh airport directly led to the relocation of the Punjab-Mumbai match.

The Mumbai players were originally scheduled to land in Chandigarh for the May 11th match against Punjab Kings. With the airport closure, the Mumbai team would have had to travel a long distance by road via Delhi to reach Dharamshala, prompting the venue change. Reports suggest the long road journey was the primary reason for the shift.

The IPL governing body is currently in discussions with central government representatives regarding whether to proceed with the Punjab-Delhi match scheduled for tomorrow in Dharamshala. Both Punjab and Delhi teams are currently in Dharamshala. The Chandigarh airport closure could also affect the Delhi team's return journey after tomorrow's match.

The Dharamshala stadium, with a capacity of 20,000, is located only 60 kilometers from the India-Pakistan border. While the Punjab-Mumbai match has been moved to Mumbai, indications suggest it won't be held at Mumbai's home ground, Wankhede Stadium.

To avoid giving Mumbai an undue advantage, the BCCI is considering holding the match at either the DY Patil Stadium or the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. However, there are concerns about whether these venues can be prepared in such short notice.

With the IPL playoffs race heating up, every remaining match is crucial for each team. Yesterday's last-ball thriller loss against Gujarat Titans was a major setback for Mumbai Indians' playoff hopes. While they are still in the top four with 14 points from 12 games, Mumbai must win their last two matches to secure a playoff spot. Besides Punjab, their second opponent is Delhi Capitals, currently in fifth place and also vying for a playoff berth.

