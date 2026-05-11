4 Key Factors Explaining Why Mumbai Indians Crashed Out Of IPL 2026
Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 campaign ended early. From underperforming stars to bowling struggles and lack of team cohesion, here’s a breakdown of the key reasons behind their elimination.
Underwhelming Big Names
Despite retaining their core, MI’s marquee players failed to deliver. Hardik Pandya managed only 146 runs and four wickets in eight matches, while Suryakumar Yadav’s poor form continued with 195 runs in 11 innings. Tilak Varma showed flashes with a century and a fifty but lacked consistency. Rohit Sharma’s injury absences further weakened the batting unit.
Few Bright Spots In Batting
Ryan Rickelton emerged as MI’s standout batter, scoring 382 runs at a blistering strike rate of 188.17. Naman Dhir also impressed with 300+ runs at 150 strike rate. However, the lack of support from senior stars meant MI were often playing catch‑up, relying too heavily on isolated performances rather than collective batting strength.
Bowling Unit Falters
MI’s bowling attack looked strong on paper but disappointed in execution. Jasprit Bumrah, expected to lead, picked up only three wickets in 11 matches. Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult struggled with economy rates above 11, while Shardul Thakur remained inconsistent. Allah Ghazanfar was the lone bright spot with 13 wickets, but overall, the attack lacked bite.
Lack Of Cohesion And Motivation
Beyond numbers, MI never looked like a united force. Heavy defeats by margins of six, seven, and eight wickets, plus back‑to‑back losses by 99 and 103 runs, highlighted poor body language. With multiple T20 World Cup stars in the squad underperforming, the team’s morale dipped, and their campaign fizzled out well before the playoffs.
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