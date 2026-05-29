Gujarat aims to rebound after a loss in Qualifier 1, while Rajasthan enters with momentum from a recent winning streak. The contest will be held at Mullanpur's high-scoring ground, setting the stage for an intense battle for the final spot.

IPL 2026 has reached its most thrilling stage, and tonight’s match will decide the second finalist of the season. Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are all set to battle in Qualifier 2 on Friday, May 29, in a high-pressure knockout encounter. The winner will book a place in the IPL 2026 final, while the losing team’s campaign will come to an end.

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With everything on the line, fans can expect an intense showdown packed with big hits, fiery spells, and playoff drama.

GT vs RR Match Details Match: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals (Qualifier 2) Date: Friday, May 29, 2026 Time: 7:30 PM IST Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh Where To Watch Live

Fans can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Gujarat Titans Aim To Bounce Back Strongly

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans finished second in the IPL 2026 league standings and looked like one of the strongest teams this season. However, their campaign suffered a setback after a crushing 92-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1.

GT will now be desperate to correct their mistakes and make one final push towards the title clash. With experienced names like Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, and Kagiso Rabada in the squad, Gujarat still remain one of the most dangerous teams in the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals Riding High On Confidence

Rajasthan Royals enter Qualifier 2 with momentum firmly on their side. Under Riyan Parag’s leadership, RR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs in the Eliminator and have now won three consecutive matches.

The Royals’ batting lineup has looked explosive in recent games, while their bowling attack continues delivering under pressure. With confidence soaring, RR will be hoping to continue their dream run and secure a place in the final.

Mullanpur Pitch Report: Another Run-Fest Expected

The Mullanpur pitch has emerged as one of the most batting-friendly surfaces in IPL 2026. In five matches played at the venue this season, the average first-innings score has been around 220 runs.

The last game at this ground saw Rajasthan Royals pile up a massive 243-run total, highlighting how good the conditions are for stroke play. Captains winning the toss may prefer to bat first and put scoreboard pressure on the opposition in this crucial knockout match.

Fans can expect another high-scoring thriller filled with boundaries and sixes.

Also Read: GT vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: 5 Key Player Battles to Watch Out For in Blockbuster Clash

GT Hold Slight Edge In Head-To-Head Record

Historically, Gujarat Titans have enjoyed success against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Out of 10 matches played between the two sides, GT have won 7 while RR have managed 3 victories.

However, the rivalry has been evenly matched this season. Both teams defeated each other once during the IPL 2026 league stage, setting up an exciting decider tonight.

Key Players To Watch In GT vs RR

Vaibhav Suryavanshi – Rajasthan Royals

Young batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi has become one of RR’s biggest match-winners this season. In the Eliminator against SRH, he smashed a sensational 97 off just 29 balls, including 12 sixes. If he gets going again tonight, Gujarat’s bowlers could be in serious trouble.

Kagiso Rabada – Gujarat Titans

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada has been outstanding for Gujarat Titans, picking up 26 wickets in 15 matches this season. His battle against RR’s aggressive top order could play a decisive role in the outcome of the match.

Probable Playing XIs Gujarat Titans (GT)

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (Captain), Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Impact Player: Rahul Tewatia

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), Riyan Parag (Captain), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.

Impact Player: Sushant Mishra or Shubham Dubey

One Step Away From The IPL 2026 Final

Both Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are now just one victory away from reaching the IPL 2026 final. With explosive batting units, quality bowling attacks, and massive playoff pressure, tonight’s Qualifier 2 promises to be one of the biggest matches of the season.

Also Read: IPL 2026: SRH Pacer Sakib Hussain Reveals Ishan Kishan’s Heartwarming Off-Field Support (WATCH)