Jemimah Rodrigues' sensational 69 off 40 balls, complemented by Yastika Bhatia's 54, guided India Women to a 38-run victory over England in the first T20I. India now leads the three-match series 1-0.

Star batter Jemimah Rodrigues produced a sensational performance as India Women defeated England Women by 38 runs in the opening T20I of the three-match series, here on Thursday.

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Rodrigues on Her Match-Winning Knock

Rodrigues was named Player of the Match for her fluent 40-ball 69, an innings laced with 10 boundaries and a six.

Reflecting on her knock, Rodrigues credited her batting partner, Yastika Bhatia, for easing the pressure in a crucial stand that helped stabilise India's innings. "A lot of credit to Yastika. She took a load off me. That partnership was crucial," Rodrigues said after the match.

She added that adapting to conditions was key to her approach. "We assessed the conditions well. It was about playing the situation. T20 is all about momentum. It was important to be positive and patient," she said.

Rodrigues also noted the movement offered by the English attack early on, saying the pitch had more assistance than usual. "Initially, Bell got some movement. For an English pitch, there was some hold. Playing the square of the wicket helped," she explained.

The Indian batter highlighted her natural game of finding gaps and relying on instinct. "My game is more about picking gaps. I trust my instincts and play my game," she said.

'I Enjoy Fielding'

She further spoke about her enjoyment of fielding, describing the intensity of the match as demanding but enjoyable. "I enjoy fielding. Felt like a yo-yo session. I love fielding in the hot spots," Rodrigues added.

India Posts Competitive Total

After being put in to bat, India lost Smriti Mandhana early but recovered through a solid partnership between Yastika Bhatia, who scored a brisk 54 off 40 balls, and Jemimah Rodrigues, who anchored the innings with a superb 69 off 40 deliveries. A late push, including contributions from Deepti Sharma, helped India post a competitive total of 188/7.

England's bowling was led by Lauren Bell, who took three wickets, while Tilly Corteen-Coleman also impressed with disciplined spells in the middle overs.

Disciplined Bowling Seals Victory

In reply, England lost early wickets before Amy Jones fought back with a resilient 67 off 48 balls, supported briefly by Heather Knight. However, India's bowlers, led by Nandni Sharma's 3/23, broke the chase open with timely strikes. Kranti Gaud also chipped in with early wickets, while Deepti Sharma added control in the middle overs.

England eventually fell short by 38 runs, giving India a well-rounded victory driven by strong batting depth, disciplined bowling, and sharp fielding.

With the win, India Women take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. (ANI)