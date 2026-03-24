Punjab FC defender Bijoy Varghese secured his maiden call-up to the Indian senior football team. He was named in the 23-member squad by Head Coach Khalid Jamil for the upcoming Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong in Kochi on March 31st.

Punjab FC defender Bijoy Varghese received his maiden call-up to the Indian senior football team as the Head Coach Khalid Jamil named a 23-member squad for the Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong on 31st March at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. The Kerala-born defender, who was signed ahead of this season, made his debut for the side in the Durand Cup 2025 and has been a mainstay for Panagiotis Dilmperis from then on, playing in every match of the Indian Super League and the AIFF Super Cup, according to a press release.

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'Incredible Feeling': Bijoy on Maiden Call-up

Speaking on his maiden call-up to the Indian team, Bijoy said, "It's an incredible feeling to receive my first call-up to the senior national team. This is something I've worked towards for a long time, and I'm grateful to everyone at Punjab FC for their trust and support throughout the season. Playing consistently has helped me grow in confidence, and I'm excited for this opportunity to represent the country".

'Recognition is Well Deserved': Punjab FC Head Coach

Speaking about the selection of Bijoy, Punjab FC Head Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis said, "We are extremely proud of Bijoy for earning his first call-up to the senior national team. He has been a very important player for us this season, showing consistency, composure, and a strong understanding of his role in the team. His performances have been of a high-level week in and week out, and this recognition is well deserved. We wish him the very best and are confident he will represent the club and the country with pride." (ANI)