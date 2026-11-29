Indian batter Dhruv Jurel hit a fighting 88 off 170 balls in the Christchurch Test, crediting his 'A' tour preparation and focus on batting with tailenders for the crucial team contribution that helped stabilize India's innings.

Christchurch [New Zealand], November 29 (ANI): Indian batter Dhruv Jurel described his contribution with the lower order during the ongoing Test against New Zealand in Christchurch as a surreal feeling, saying he focused on watching the ball and maintaining the right position while batting, while also emphasising the importance of instilling belief in tailenders. Jurel played a fighting knock of 88 off 170 balls on Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval, helping India reach 246 in response to the hosts' first-innings total of 356. Jurel came to the crease on Day 2 with India struggling at 105/5. He then stitched together crucial partnerships with the tailenders, adding 46 runs with Akash Deep (29), 64 with Gurnoor Brar (10) and 19 with Jasprit Bumrah (4*).

Speaking in a video uploaded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his approach during the innings, Jurel said he did not think much about the match situation and concentrated on playing each delivery, particularly as New Zealand's bowlers were consistently hitting the right areas. "It's a surreal feeling to contribute for the team when the team needed it most. When I was batting, I was just thinking about one thing—just watch the ball, watch the ball. And I just kept telling myself, because they were bowling in great areas, so I just kept telling myself that you have to be in a great position to play the ball. And I was not thinking much about the game or where the game would go. I was just taking my time,” he said.

Jurel also highlighted the importance of communicating with tailenders and building their confidence, saying the conversations helped them put together valuable runs. He stitched together partnerships of 46 runs with Akash Deep, 64 with Gurnoor Brar and 19 with Jasprit Bumrah. “Most importantly, you have to show some belief in them, that they can bat. I kept chatting with them, saying, 'You can play this line,' and he was also telling me, like Gurnoor, as you said. So that was a great time for us, and because we were chatting well, so we were getting great runs. I think we got 90-odd runs in the first session. So that was what we were just trying to do repeatedly,” he said.

The Indian batter also spoke about the preparation he received during India's 'A' tour ahead of the Test series, crediting the opportunity to play all three matches for helping him understand the conditions in New Zealand. It is very important because I spoke to GG (Gautam Gambhir) sir. He told me that I was going to play all three games in the 'A' tour to have preparation before the series. I played three matches, and I got sort of an idea of how the ball moves, bounces. So it was very helpful for me to play all three games here,” he said.

Reflecting on his first tour of New Zealand, Jurel said he was enjoying the experience and remained focused on contributing to the team. "It is always good to contribute for the team when the team needs it most. So I was just enjoying myself. This is my first tour to New Zealand. I was just watching the ball, trying to be in a great position," he said. (ANI)