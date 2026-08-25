Telangana CM Revanth Reddy met and congratulated badminton players Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly on their bronze medal win at the BWF World Championships 2026, lauding their spirited performance on the international stage.

CM Reddy Honours Badminton Stars

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday met renowned badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and badminton players Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly at his Jubilee Hills residence and congratulated the duo on their recent success at the BWF World Championships.

Treesa and Gayatri clinched a bronze medal after their spirited fight against the world number one Chinese pair of Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning, which ended in a three-game loss in the women's doubles semifinals of the BWF World Championships 2026 in New Delhi.

Gayatri and Treesa won the opening game 21-18 before the Chinese defending champions bounced back to win the next two games 21-13, 21-8 and seal their place in the final.

The Chief Minister congratulated both players for their achievement and lauded their performance on the international stage. Telangana Minister Sridhar Babu and former badminton player PVV Lakshmi were also present during the meeting. The interaction highlighted the state's support for its athletes and their achievements in international sporting events.

Treesa and Gayatri, ranked 39th in the world, had accounted for three seeded pairs to reach the semifinals, ending India's 15-year wait for a women's doubles medal since Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa achieved that feat back in 2011.

Saina Nehwal Praises Duo's Composure

Earlier, Badminton legend Saina Nehwal praised Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand for their confident and composed performance that earned India a women's doubles bronze at the recently concluded BWF World Championships 2026.

Speaking to ANI, Nehwal said she had hoped India would win more medals in the singles events, but expressed pride in the duo's achievement and praised their confidence and composure under pressure. "I am really happy that we are performing well across all categories, and this time it was the women's doubles that delivered. Trisha and Gayatri put in such a powerful performance. I was hoping we would win medals in singles as well because we are capable of doing it. We have achieved so much at the World Championships and the Olympics, where we have won medals. I was expecting more medals for India this time, but I am extremely proud of Trisha and Gayatri. They played with tremendous confidence and showed great composure under pressure," Nehwal said. (ANI)