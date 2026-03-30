Fakhar Zaman faces a potential one-match ban in PSL 2026 after being charged with a Level 3 offence for ball-tampering. The Lahore Qalandars player denied the charge, and a hearing is scheduled. Hasan Ali was also fined for a Level 1 breach.

Fakhar Zaman Charged for Ball-Tampering

Fakhar Zaman is likely to face a potential one-match ban after being charged with altering the condition of the ball during Lahore Qalandars' four-wicket loss to Karachi Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 clash on Sunday. Fakhar Zaman has been charged with a Level 3 offence. According to the level-3 offence, a minimum ban of one match and a maximum of two for a first violation in a PSL season.

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"Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman has been charged with a Level 3 Offence under Article 2.14 of the applicable Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, for violating Article 41.3 of the HBL PSL 11 playing conditions which makes it an offence to take any action which changes the condition of the ball," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wrote in an statement.

"Fakhar denied the charge levelled against him during a disciplinary hearing led by the Match Referee Roshan Mahanama. Another hearing is set to take place within the next 48 hours, after which the Match Referee will share his verdict. The incident occurred during the second innings of the match," the statement further added.

The On-Field Incident and its Impact

Qalandars were embroiled in a ball-tampering controversy after being penalised five runs for altering the condition of the ball just before the final over of their clash against Karachi Kings on Sunday night.

The match, which the Kings sealed with three balls to spare, turned on a major flashpoint at the end of the 19th over of the second innings, with Karachi requiring 14 runs from the last over as Haris Rauf prepared to bowl for the Qalandars. Shaheen Afridi, Rauf and Fakhar Zaman briefly gathered at the top of the bowler's run-up, each handling the ball in quick succession. Umpire Faisal Afridi, seemingly alert to the exchange, kept a close watch before promptly calling for the ball to conduct an inspection. After a lengthy look and a detailed discussion between Afridi and square-leg umpire Sharfuddoula, the umpires ultimately appeared to decide Qalandars had deliberately altered the condition of the ball, and awarded five penalty runs to Kings. In addition, the ball was immediately changed.

The decision proved decisive as the momentum swung sharply in favour of the Karachi Kings. Although Khushdil Shah fell off the first delivery, Haris Rauf followed it up with a costly wide, before Abbas Afridi sealed the contest in style, smashing a four and a six to clinch a dramatic victory with three balls to spare.

Hasan Ali Fined for Code of Conduct Breach

Additionally, Karachi Kings' fast bowler Hasan Ali was fined 10 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of PCB's Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. Hasan accepted the charge levelled against him and accepted the penalty. Hasan breached Article 2.5, which pertains to "Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a Match". (ANI)