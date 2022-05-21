Paris Saint-Germain parts ways with Angel Di Maria; netizens hail him

Angel Di Maria had been playing for Paris Saint-Germain for the last seven years. His next destination remains unknown, as Juventus happens to be in his signing race.

Argentine striker Angel Di Maria has officially parted ways with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He has brought his eventful and successful seven-year stint in the French capital to an end. He signed for the club in 2015 for around £44 million from English giants Manchester United after an unsuccessful 2014-15 season. Since then, he has netted 91 goals in 294 matches across competitions and has won 18 titles with the side, including five Ligue 1 titles. Although he never won the UEFA Champions League (UCL) with the side, he did finish as the runner-up. The club confirmed his departure in a statement on Friday night.

"Paris Saint-Germain would like to pay tribute to 𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐥 𝐃𝐢 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚 for the seven seasons he has spent in the Rouge et Bleu shirt. The Argentine has taken home 18 titles and now boasts the Club record for the most assists," read the statement from PSG. The arrival of Lionel Messi this season limited his time on the pitch.

ALSO READ: Do boos from PSG fans affect Lionel Messi? Angel Di Maria clarifies

Meanwhile, PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi commented, "Angel Di Maria has left a permanent mark on the history of the club. He will remain in the memories of the supporters as someone with an irreproachable attitude who has defended our colours with faultless commitment. I would ask all of the Paris Saint-Germain family to head down to the Parc des Princes tomorrow to give him the tribute he deserves."

As of now, Di Maria's future status remains unknown. While he was linked to a return back to Argentina, it has been reported that he is likely to stay back in Europe for a little more. Juventus is currently in the fray and is leading the race for his signature. Since joining PSG, he came up with 71 Ligue-1 assists, which is the most by any player during this time.