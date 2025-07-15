Chelsea's 3-0 win over PSG in the Club World Cup final was a tactical masterclass. Enzo Maresca's strategic use of Cole Palmer, Robert Sánchez's long distribution, and Pedro Neto's defensive work against Achraf Hakimi were key to their victory.

Chelsea's resounding 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final was tactical masterclass. Despite being the less fancied side for the majority, Enzo Maresca's side executed a well-crafted game plan, leveraging the strengths of their players to outmaneuver the favored PSG. Here, we dissect the crucial elements that contributed to Chelsea's dominance.

Cole Palmer's productivity

Maresca's decision to deploy Cole Palmer in the right half-space proved instrumental in unlocking PSG's defense. With Malo Gusto's overlapping runs from right-back, Palmer was able to drift infield and receive possession in advantageous positions. This tactical ploy allowed Palmer to exploit the space either side of Vitinha, PSG's midfielder, and create scoring opportunities. Palmer's goalscoring exploits were a direct result of this clever positioning.

"They have three midfielders. Two of them were charged for Reece and for Moi [Caicedo], and Vitinha was charged for Enzo. Analysing them we saw that was a good opportunity to exploit that space," Maresca said post-match.

"We used Cole [Palmer] and Malo [Gusto] on that side to create a little bit of an overload. It was just one game plan, we try to use different game plans. We try to help the players to be in the position where they can give everything," he added

Robert Sánchez's long distribution

Chelsea's goalkeeper, Robert Sánchez, played a crucial role in bypassing PSG's press with his accurate long distribution. By targeting the space behind PSG's left-back, Mendes, Sánchez forced the defenders to turn and defend against the counter-attack. Although not all of his long balls found their mark, Sánchez's willingness to go direct helped Chelsea maintain a high tempo and catch PSG off guard. His distribution was a key factor in Chelsea's opening goal, as his pass towards Gusto ultimately led to the scoring opportunity.

Neutralizing Achraf Hakimi

Pedro Neto's impressive display was not limited to his attacking endeavors. The Portuguese winger played a vital role in containing PSG's dynamic right-back, Achraf Hakimi. Neto's defensive diligence prevented Hakimi from making his trademark runs down the flank, thereby nullifying a significant threat. By matching Hakimi's pace and positioning himself effectively, Neto ensured that Chelsea's left flank remained secure.

Maresca's tactical acumen and the team's execution of the game plan were pivotal in securing Chelsea's Club World Cup triumph. By leveraging the strengths of their players and exploiting PSG's vulnerabilities, Chelsea demonstrated a masterclass in tactical football.