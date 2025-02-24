IND vs PAK: GOOSEBUMPS moment as over 1 lakh fans sing 'Vande Mataram' in chorus at Dubai stadium (WATCH)

A moment of patriotic fervor and sporting glory converged as over 1 lakh enthusiastic fans gathered at the Dubai international cricket stadium to witness India's victory over Pakistan in a high-voltage match for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday.

IND vs PAK: GOOSEBUMPS moment as over 1 lakh fans sing Vande Mataram in chorus at Dubai int stadium (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Feb 24, 2025, 8:43 AM IST

A moment of patriotic fervor and sporting glory converged as over 1 lakh enthusiastic fans gathered at the Dubai international cricket stadium to witness India's victory over Pakistan in a high-voltage match for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday.

The electric atmosphere was further charged when the massive crowd spontaneously burst into a heartfelt rendition of "Vande Mataram”.  The sight and sound of over 100,000 voices singing in unison sent shivers, and created an unforgettable, goosebumps-inducing moment.

The video capturing this incredible moment quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter), resonating with millions and serving as a reminder of the deep pride and passion that cricket and patriotism evoke in India.

India's triumphant performance on the cricket field added to the jubilation.

India secured a commanding six-wicket victory over Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, extending their unbeaten run in the tournament to two matches.

Leading from the front, Virat Kohli delivered a masterclass, smashing an unbeaten 100 off 111 balls to guide India to a comfortable chase of Pakistan's total of 241. His innings, laced with seven exquisite boundaries, further cemented his reputation as one of the greatest batters in ODI history.

Also read: IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy: Cricket fraternity hails 'King' Virat Kohli's match-winning century

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: 67-year-old man allegedly kills wife by slitting throat, dies by suicide in Thiruvananthapuram anr

Kerala: 67-year-old man allegedly kills wife by slitting throat, dies by suicide in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala: Mizoram student stabbed to death by batchmate near college in Thiruvananthapuram; arrested anr

Kerala: Mizoram student stabbed to death by batchmate near college in Thiruvananthapuram; arrested

After Shivraj Chouhan, Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar shares photo of broken seat on IndiGo flight, SEE post shk

After Shivraj Chouhan, Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar shares photo of broken seat on IndiGo flight, SEE post

CM Yogi attends 149th birth anniversary celebration of Sant Gadge Maharaj, a pioneer of social justice

CM Yogi attends 149th birth anniversary celebration of Sant Gadge Maharaj, a pioneer of social justice

'Sab Satyanash ho gaya': Pakistani fan's angry rant after crushing defeat to India goes viral (WATCH) shk

'Sab Satyanash ho gaya': Pakistani fan's angry rant after crushing defeat to India goes viral (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Gold price FALLS on February 24th before Shiv Ratri: Check 24k rates ATG

Gold price FALLS on February 24th before Shiv Ratri: Check 24k rates

Chhaava Vicky Kaushal's historic drama earns Rs 326.75 crore in 10 days; movie turns out to be his biggest hit RBA

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal's historic drama earns Rs326.75 crore in 10 days; movie turns out to be his biggest hit

Cleveland-Cliffs Stares At Tough Q4 As Weak Steel Prices, Sluggish Demand Weigh On Topline: Retail’s Divided

Cleveland-Cliffs Stares At Tough Q4 As Weak Steel Prices, Sluggish Demand Weigh On Topline: Retail’s Divided

Will Super Micro Stock’s Rally Resume? Most Retail Traders Eye Upside if AI Server Maker Meets Nasdaq Deadline For Financial Reports

Will Super Micro Stock’s Rally Resume? Most Retail Traders Eye Upside if AI Server Maker Meets Nasdaq Deadline For Financial Reports

RealReal Stock Rises On Q4 Revenue, GMV Performance: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

RealReal Stock Rises On Q4 Revenue, GMV Performance: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Recent Videos

VIRAL | Train Chaos: Woman’s Accusation Sparks DRAMA Onboard!

VIRAL | Train Chaos: Woman’s Accusation Sparks DRAMA Onboard!

Video Icon
PM Modi Lays Foundation for Cancer Institute in Bageshwar Dham; Praises Maha Kumbh Arrangements!

PM Modi Lays Foundation for Cancer Institute in Bageshwar Dham; Praises Maha Kumbh Arrangements!

Video Icon
'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!

'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!

Video Icon
Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Takes Holy Dip, Performs Aarti at Triveni Sangam! | Asianet Newsable

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Takes Holy Dip, Performs Aarti at Triveni Sangam! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'We Are Called a Threat to Democracy!' – Meloni DEFENDS Modi and Trump at CPAC!

'We Are Called a Threat to Democracy!' – Meloni DEFENDS Modi and Trump at CPAC!

Video Icon