IND vs PAK: GOOSEBUMPS moment as over 1 lakh fans sing 'Vande Mataram' in chorus at Dubai stadium (WATCH)

A moment of patriotic fervor and sporting glory converged as over 1 lakh enthusiastic fans gathered at the Dubai international cricket stadium to witness India's victory over Pakistan in a high-voltage match for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday.

The electric atmosphere was further charged when the massive crowd spontaneously burst into a heartfelt rendition of "Vande Mataram”. The sight and sound of over 100,000 voices singing in unison sent shivers, and created an unforgettable, goosebumps-inducing moment.

The video capturing this incredible moment quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter), resonating with millions and serving as a reminder of the deep pride and passion that cricket and patriotism evoke in India.

India's triumphant performance on the cricket field added to the jubilation.

India secured a commanding six-wicket victory over Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, extending their unbeaten run in the tournament to two matches.

Leading from the front, Virat Kohli delivered a masterclass, smashing an unbeaten 100 off 111 balls to guide India to a comfortable chase of Pakistan's total of 241. His innings, laced with seven exquisite boundaries, further cemented his reputation as one of the greatest batters in ODI history.

