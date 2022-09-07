AEW: Is CM Punk getting fired after All Out press conference criticisms and shoot backstage fight?

The recent AEW PPV, All Out 2022, saw a vast controversy, as World Champion CM Punk openly criticised fellow AEW wrestlers before being involved in a shoot backstage fight. Now, reports suggest that he might be fired.

2022 All Out pay-per-view (PPV) of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) was a great success last Sunday. However, what happened after the show has created headlines and a buzz in the pro-wrestling world. CM Punk, who had won the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley earlier that night, attended the post-show media scrum (press conference). He shockingly criticised some of his AEW colleagues and teammates, including Executive Vice Presidents (EVPs) and Scott Colton (Colt Cabana). Also, he was reportedly involved in a backstage shoot fight with his friend Ace Steel against the newly-crowned AEW Trios Champions, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.

As a result, there has been a buzz among the fans if Punk would be penalised for his actions. While many reported that he could either be stripped of the title or suspended, some feel he could be fired. In the meantime, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp says that while there has been no official announcement about the same from AEW, Punks would either be fired or be asked to make up for it, which could be in the form of some apology.

According to some pro-wrestling media outlets, Omega and the Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) approached Punk after the latter's comments, and a brawl broke out between the two, with the latter throwing punches. Also, Steel threw a chair at Nick, leaving him with a black eye. Later, it was also reported that some AEW officials were suspended by the promotion's president Tony Khan following the fiasco.

All Out also saw the return of MJF after nearly three months of inactivity, as he indicated to Punk that he wants the World Championship. However, it remains to be seen when it could take place. Also, Punk, Omega and the Bucks have been written off AEW TV for Wednesday's Dynamite, with Moxley and Chris Jericho replacing them.