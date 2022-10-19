Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pro Panja League: DD Sports roped in as official broadcast partner; arm-wrestlers gear up for 1st edition

    Arm-wrestling lovers are in for a treat as the first edition of the Pro Panja League, which will take place in the first quarter of 2023, will be aired on DD Sports.

    Pro Panja League 2023: DD Sports roped in as official broadcast partner
    First Published Oct 19, 2022, 7:53 PM IST

    Arm-wrestling fans in India are in for a treat as the Pro Panja League, Asia's most significant professional arm-wrestling organisation, has signed on with the esteemed DD Sports as the official broadcast partner for the first edition.

    Set to take place in the first quarter of 2023, the league will feature six teams made up of arm-wrestlers from all over the country and compete in various weight categories.

    Pro Panja League has hosted numerous Ranking competitions, Mega Matches, and national promotional events since its start in 2020. 

    The arm-wrestling league was started by Bollywood actors and producers Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani. Its goal is to popularise the sport nationwide and provide Indian viewers with the opportunity to watch it performed professionally for the first time.

    With Panja having a huge mass appeal and deep roots across multiple regions in India, there is a perfect synergy between Pro Panja League and DD Sports. The channel covers approximately 230 million households and has exposure across urban India and a huge presence in Tier 1, Tier 2 and beyond.

    Speaking on the partnership with DD Sports, Pro Panja League co-owner Dabas said, "It's a matter of huge pride for us at Pro Panja League to be partnering with DD Sports to broadcast the League as DD Sports reaches out to every corner of the country."

    "That's what we're aiming to do with the sport of Arm-Wrestling, to re-introduce and strengthen it in every corner of India from the North East to J&K to Kerala, and it's interesting to note that the sport has got quite a following in a lot of Indian States already. We thank DD Sports for placing their faith in us and together we plan on scripting a dream debut for our first season," he added.

    Expanding further on the collaboration, Prasar Bharati CEO and Doordarshan DG Shri Mayank Kumar Agrawal said: "We are pleased to partner with Pro Panja League for its first season exclusively on DD Sports. We wish to bring in all the strengths of Doordarshan to reach out to the entire universe of 230 million television households in the country. We wish Pro Panja League the best and look forward to this journey together."

    Pro Panja League is the only league in the country with categories across men's, women's and physically challenged divisions and is sanctioned by the Indian Arm-Wrestling Federation.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2022, 7:56 PM IST
