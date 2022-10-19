ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav sticks to No. 2 ranking ahead of global event

The cricketers are ready to rule the world during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav has stuck to its second spot in the ICC T20I Rankings for batters ahead of the global spectacle.

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav will be entering the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup as the second-best batter in the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) following an update in the ICC Men's Player Rankings issued by the International Cricket Council on Wednesday. Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan (861 rating points) extended his lead at the pinnacle of the T20I batter rankings after another uniform offering during the tri-series in New Zealand. At the same time, Suryakumar (838) remains second ahead of the high-voltage tie against arch-rival Pakistan at the sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. KL Rahul (13), Virat Kohli (15) and skipper Rohit Sharma (16) remain stagnant in the latest update.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is ranked third, ahead of Aiden Markram of South Africa and New Zealand's Devon Conway Zealand. The only action inside the top 10 after the latest rankings update for batters witnessed feisty New Zealand right-hander Glenn Phillips vaulting an impressive 13 places to level 10th, thanks to his strong measures in the tri-series against Bangladesh and Pakistan. CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Hardik Pandya also remained static at the sixth place in the T20I all-rounder rankings, with 173 ratings, while Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan will be entering the T20WC as the top-ranked all-rounder. Shakib swore the top rank due to an excellent run in the tri-series versus New Zealand and Pakistan, with the veteran drilling successive 50s during his side's last couple of contests.

Shakib superseded Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan. There was minimal motion inside the top 10 in the updated bowlers lost, with Mujeeb Ur Rahman (moving a couple of zones to fifth) and Keshav Maharaj of South Africa (a spot to eighth) ascending. ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Rahul's current form is very beneficial for Team India' - Bangar

