Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav sticks to No. 2 ranking ahead of global event

    First Published Oct 19, 2022, 3:50 PM IST

    The cricketers are ready to rule the world during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav has stuck to its second spot in the ICC T20I Rankings for batters ahead of the global spectacle.

    Image credit: PTI

    Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav will be entering the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup as the second-best batter in the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) following an update in the ICC Men's Player Rankings issued by the International Cricket Council on Wednesday. Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan (861 rating points) extended his lead at the pinnacle of the T20I batter rankings after another uniform offering during the tri-series in New Zealand. At the same time, Suryakumar (838) remains second ahead of the high-voltage tie against arch-rival Pakistan at the sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. KL Rahul (13), Virat Kohli (15) and skipper Rohit Sharma (16) remain stagnant in the latest update.

    Image credit: Getty

    Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is ranked third, ahead of Aiden Markram of South Africa and New Zealand's Devon Conway Zealand. The only action inside the top 10 after the latest rankings update for batters witnessed feisty New Zealand right-hander Glenn Phillips vaulting an impressive 13 places to level 10th, thanks to his strong measures in the tri-series against Bangladesh and Pakistan.

    CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: PTI

    Hardik Pandya also remained static at the sixth place in the T20I all-rounder rankings, with 173 ratings, while Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan will be entering the T20WC as the top-ranked all-rounder. Shakib swore the top rank due to an excellent run in the tri-series versus New Zealand and Pakistan, with the veteran drilling successive 50s during his side's last couple of contests.

    Image credit: Getty

    Shakib superseded Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan. There was minimal motion inside the top 10 in the updated bowlers lost, with Mujeeb Ur Rahman (moving a couple of zones to fifth) and Keshav Maharaj of South Africa (a spot to eighth) ascending.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Rahul's current form is very beneficial for Team India' - Bangar

    Image credit: Getty

    Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood (705 ratings) controls his charge at the pinnacle of the T20I bowlers' rankings, followed by Afghan spinner Rashid Khan (696), Sri Lankan tweaker Wanindu Hasaranga (692) and South African senior-pro Tabraiz Shamsi (688). The Indian trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel are ranked 12th, 22nd and 23rd, respectively.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland stays in Super 12 contention with 6-wicket triumph over Scotland-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland stays in Super 12 contention with 6-wicket triumph over Scotland

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: High chances of rain playing spoilsport-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: High chances of rain playing spoilsport

    Chetan Sharma fate hangs in the balance as BCCI may rejig National Selection Committee-ayh

    Chetan Sharma's fate hangs in the balance as BCCI may rejig National Selection Committee

    BCCI vs PCB - Asia Cup 2023: After Jay Shah comments of neutral venue, PCB mulls ICC World Cup pullout-ayh

    Asia Cup 2023: After Jay Shah's comments of neutral venue, PCB mulls ICC World Cup pullout

    New BCCI president Roger Binny reveals one concern plaguing Team India; vows to resolve it snt

    New BCCI president Roger Binny reveals one concern plaguing Team India; vows to resolve it

    Recent Stories

    Video and Pictures: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's SEXY dance moves in HOT pants are not to be missed-WATCH NOW RBA

    Video and Pictures: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's SEXY dance moves in HOT pants are not to be missed-WATCH NOW

    football ligue1 Did PSG ask Kylian Mbappe to 'deny' leaving club in January to defuse the situation snt

    Did PSG ask Kylian Mbappe to 'deny' leaving club in January to defuse the situation?

    Bhediya trailer Varun Dhawan Kriti Sanon starrer has hints of Rahul Roy Pooja Bhatt Junoon drb

    Bhediya trailer: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon-starrer has hints of Rahul Roy, Pooja Bhatt’s ‘Junoon’?

    Delhi civic polls: MCD elections likely to be held in December; check wards list here - adt

    Delhi civic polls: MCD elections likely to be held in December; check wards list here

    Tamil Nadu Police detain Palaniswami over hunger strike, says 'Stalin trying to destroy AIADMK using OPS' AJR

    Tamil Nadu Police detain Palaniswami over hunger strike, says 'Stalin trying to destroy AIADMK using OPS'

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon