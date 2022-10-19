ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Rahul's current form is very beneficial for Team India' - Bangar

KL Rahul has presented a better version of himself in the last few T20 games. Sanjay Bangar feels that this current from the wicketkeeper-opener will benefit India in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup.

Team India will be desperate to lay its hands again on the coveted ICC T20 World Cup title, with the tournament currently taking place in Australia. While the Indian batting has been decent, the comeback form of wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul is a piece of welcome news for the side, as he was struggling for the past few months. He was in fiery form during the warm-up tie against Australia, where he scored 57, and also struck 62 against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Meanwhile, former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar has lauded Rahul's form and has tipped it to be vital for India's campaign in the T20 global event.

Talking to Star Sports, Bangar measured, "The performances from Rahul have been brilliant recently. He scored back-to-back fifties on this tour, and the best part of it is the fluency we have seen from him. The way he has timed the ball when hitting, it clears the boundary easily." CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

"And the team needs someone who can hit the ball like he does because that's how the Indian Team has planned to maximize the first six overs. So, for him [Rahul] to perform like this, with this kind of form, is very beneficial for Team India," added Bangar. He also heaped praise on Suryakumar Yadav, who has been in a deadly form for quite some time.

