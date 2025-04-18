Premier League: A look at five unforgettable Virgil van Dijk moments in the Premier League that defined his legacy as one of the best defenders in modern football. Premier League: When Virgil van Dijk signed for Liverpool in January 2018 for a then-world-record fee for a defender, many questioned the move. Today, that transfer looks like a really good job by the Liverpool management. The Dutchman transformed Liverpool’s backline into one of Europe’s most impressive units, helping them win the Champions League, Premier League, and numerous other trophies. Let’s revisit his top five moments that defined his legacy in England’s top flight.

1. Winning Premier League Player of the Season – 2018/19

Virgil Van Dijk became only the second defender in Premier League history to win the Player of the Season award (after Nemanja Vidić), thanks to his 2018/19 campaign. He played every minute of the league season, helped Liverpool concede just 22 goals, and didn't let a single opponent dribble past him the entire campaign.

2. Champions League Glory – 2018/19

While not strictly a Premier League moment, his Champions League performances reflected how much he elevated his domestic game. Virgil Van Dijk was important in Liverpool’s UCL run, particularly in the semi-final comeback against Barcelona and the final win over Tottenham. He was named UEFA Men’s Player of the Year which is a rare achievement for a defender.

3. Virgil Van Dijk’s 2019/20 Premier League Title Run

Liverpool’s first league title in 30 years came with van Dijk at the heart of their defense. Once again, he played every league game, contributing to the Reds’ best-ever start in a top-flight season and finishing the campaign with a 99-point tally.

4. 200th Premier League Game & Goal in 9-0 Win vs Bournemouth – 2022

In August 2022, van Dijk scored a header in Liverpool’s record-equalling 9-0 victory over Bournemouth. A match that also marked his 200th Premier League appearance. It was a fitting way to celebrate a personal milestone and showed his continued threat on set pieces in both boxes.

5. Virgil Van Dijk signs Contract Extension in 2025

Van Dijk has signed a new contract extension with Liverpool, committing his future to the club until 2027. At 33, he remains the team’s captain and defensive leader. His performances this season have shown few signs of decline, but his experience continues to guide Liverpool’s younger players through another title race.