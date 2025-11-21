As domestic football returns, this analysis explores the upcoming period. It covers major transfer speculations, including moves for Kobbie Mainoo and Mo Salah and identifies which clubs will shine or stumble during the crucial festive fixtures.

The international break has finally come to an end, and football fans can now focus firmly on domestic action. After a period of three wins and three losses for most clubs, the landscape is as unpredictable as ever. Here’s what our writers think about the winter transfer window, relegation battles, festive fixtures, and managerial futures.

Winter Window Wildcards: Who Will Move?

The January transfer window is always a hotbed of speculation, and this year is no different. Several players are expected to seek fresh starts as clubs look to reshape their squads ahead of the second half of the season.

Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United): Once a breakout star at Euro 2024, Mainoo has struggled to find his footing under Ruben Amorim. With just one start this season and limited opportunities, the 20-year-old midfielder could be on the move. His talent is undeniable, and a switch to a Premier League rival is a real possibility.

Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace): Liverpool’s defensive woes have been well-documented, and Guehi’s consistent performances for Palace make him an attractive target. Despite heavy spending in the summer, the Reds might be tempted to add another layer of solidity at the back.

Mo Salah (Liverpool): The Egyptian’s future has been a topic of discussion for months, and with Liverpool’s recent struggles, a move to the Saudi Pro League could be on the cards. Salah’s legacy at Anfield is secure, but the allure of a lucrative offer might prove irresistible.

Richarlison (Tottenham) & Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United): Richarlison’s return to Everton could reignite his career, while Ndiaye’s creativity could be a game-changer for Spurs. Both deals would address pressing needs for their respective clubs.

Ivan Toney (Brentford): After a stint in Saudi Arabia, Toney’s return to the Premier League could be a surprise move. His goal-scoring prowess would be a welcome addition for any club looking to bolster their attack.

Relegation Battle: Who’s in Trouble?

The relegation battle is shaping up to be a fierce contest, with three teams consistently mentioned by our writers.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley, and Leeds United are all seen as the most likely candidates to face the drop. Despite early struggles, West Ham and Nottingham Forest are expected to survive thanks to their financial muscle and experienced managers.

The Crucible: Who Will Shine?

The Crucible, the six-week period between the international break and New Year, is a critical stretch for every club. Here’s who our writers believe will excel during this demanding period.

Manchester City: With a rich vein of form and favorable fixtures, City are seen as the main title contenders. Their only real challenge is a Champions League clash with Real Madrid, but otherwise, they are expected to dominate.

Chelsea: Despite not looking entirely convincing, Chelsea’s strong start and the return of Cole Palmer make them a team to watch. Their squad depth and lack of Afcon absences should help them maintain their position.

Liverpool: The Reds have a chance to kick-start their season with a favorable run of fixtures. If they can capitalize, they could climb the table quickly.

Arsenal: Arteta’s squad depth and rotation options are expected to keep them competitive. Their ability to field quality players across multiple games should minimize dropped points.

Who Will Stumble?

Not every team will thrive during the Crucible. Some are expected to hit rough patches.

Arsenal: Despite being league favorites, Arsenal face a tough run of fixtures, including a home clash with Tottenham and trips to Villa, Chelsea, and Bournemouth. A slip-up could be costly.

Chelsea: The Blues have a notoriously poor winter record, and this year could be no different. Tough games against Barcelona, Arsenal, and Manchester City, coupled with struggles against smaller teams, could see them falter.

Sunderland: After a fast start, Sunderland’s form is expected to dip. The festive period’s demanding schedule and the loss of seven players to Afcon will test Regis Le Bris’ squad depth.

Managerial Futures: Who’s on the Chopping Block?

The pressure is mounting on several managers, and the next few weeks could be decisive.

Eddie Howe (Newcastle): Despite his achievements, Howe’s job could be at risk if Newcastle’s struggles continue. A change might be considered, though it would be harsh given his past success.

Scott Parker (Burnley): Tasked with keeping Burnley up, Parker could be replaced by a Premier League proven manager if results don’t improve.

Ruben Amorim (Manchester United): Despite some recent good form, back-to-back draws have soured the mood. Tough fixtures ahead could see Amorim’s position become untenable.

Daniel Farke (Leeds): After leading Leeds to the Championship title, Farke is under fire again. Poor results against tougher opposition could see him lose his job by the turn of the year.