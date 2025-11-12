Florian Wirtz has had a challenging start at Liverpool, failing to secure a goal or assist in 11 Premier League games, setting an unwanted record for shot involvements without an end product.

Florian Wirtz’s start to life at Liverpool has been far from ideal, with the promising German midfielder yet to register a single goal involvement after 11 Premier League appearances. For a player once hailed as one of Europe’s most creative young talents, the numbers make for grim reading.

According to league data, Wirtz currently tops the Premier League chart for total shot involvements without contributing a goal or an assist. It’s an unwanted record for the 22-year-old, whose early performances have shown flashes of promise without the end product Liverpool fans expected following his high-profile transfer from Bayer Leverkusen.

While there have been moments when Wirtz has looked lively, his struggles appear to reflect Liverpool’s broader issues this season. The Reds have been uncharacteristically inconsistent under Arne Slot, both in front of goal and at the back.

Mohamed Salah, usually Liverpool’s most reliable source of goals, has seen his form dip, managing only four goals and two assists in 11 league games. New signing Alexander Isak, once a prolific scorer for Newcastle United, has also battled persistent injuries and scored just once across all competitions. At the same time, defensive frailties have forced Liverpool into high-scoring contests, amplifying the pressure on their attack.

It’s in this unstable context that Wirtz’s lack of output must be viewed. Despite not getting on the scoresheet, he’s been involved heavily in Liverpool’s attacking play, frequently creating chances that his teammates have failed to convert.

Nagelsmann defends Wirtz

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann came to Wirtz’s defense, insisting that the player’s struggles stem more from circumstances than individual shortcomings. “Liverpool could also help him out by scoring some of the chances he creates,” Nagelsmann told reporters ahead of Germany’s upcoming fixtures.

“The club isn’t as stable as it was last season, and that doesn’t make things easy for him,” he said, adding, “If you look at the game against Manchester City, Liverpool were second best. So it’s also difficult for Flo to make a big impact. Ultimately, the overall situation is such that he just needs a little more time, which is normal; you see that with other players who move to the Premier League too”.