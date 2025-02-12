Arsenal's title hopes hang by a thread as Havertz injury deepens crisis - is Arteta to blame?

Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes have taken a massive hit after reports emerged that Kai Havertz is set to miss the remainder of the season with a torn hamstring. The German forward sustained the injury during the club’s warm-weather training camp in Dubai, and while Arsenal have yet to confirm the severity, The Athletic has reported that he could be sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

Havertz’s potential long-term absence adds to Mikel Arteta’s growing selection crisis, with the Gunners already struggling due to a string of injuries to key attacking players. Gabriel Jesus was ruled out for the season last month after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury, while Bukayo Saka has not played since December. Gabriel Martinelli also recently joined the injury list after limping off during Arsenal’s League Cup semi-final defeat to Newcastle.

With only Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling, and young Ethan Nwaneri left as Arsenal’s recognized forward options, fans are growing increasingly frustrated with the club’s lack of squad depth. The failure to secure a striker in the January transfer window—despite attempts to sign Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins—has now left the team in a precarious position as they chase their first league title in 21 years.

Many Arsenal supporters have taken to social media to express their frustration, with some calling for Arteta’s dismissal. The decision to rely on Havertz as the primary attacking option, despite his inconsistent performances earlier in the season, has come under scrutiny. Additionally, Arteta’s failure to reinforce the squad in January is now viewed as a potentially disastrous miscalculation.

As Arsenal sit second in the Premier League, six points behind leaders Liverpool with a game more played, the pressure is mounting on Arteta to find solutions. Some fans believe his tactical approach and lack of squad rotation have exacerbated the injury crisis, while others argue he has been unlucky with setbacks beyond his control.

Also read: Champions League: End of Man City's glory days? Real Madrid's late comeback exposes their decline

The injury crisis has sparked heated debates among Arsenal fans over whether Arteta’s squad management and tactical decisions have cost them a genuine shot at the title. While some argue he should be given time to navigate this tough period, others believe his failure to secure reinforcements and over-reliance on certain players warrants serious scrutiny—even calls for his sacking.

With Arsenal’s season hanging in the balance, all eyes will be on Arteta’s pre-match press conference on Friday, where he is expected to address Havertz’s injury and outline his plan moving forward. Will he find a way to keep Arsenal in the title race, or is this the beginning of the end for the Gunners’ title dreams—and possibly for Arteta himself?

Here's a look at how Arsenal fans reacted to Havertz injury news:

Latest Videos