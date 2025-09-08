The Premier League revealed its 2025 Hall of Fame shortlist, featuring legends like Fabregas, Hazard, and Silva. However, Ryan Giggs is notably absent again, sparking debate given his on-field achievements.

The Premier League has unveiled its 2025 Hall of Fame shortlist, with some of the competition’s greatest ever names in line for recognition. Among the notable inclusions are Chelsea legends Cesc Fabregas and Eden Hazard, as well as former Manchester City midfield maestro David Silva. Yet once again, there is no place for Ryan Giggs, despite the Welshman’s glittering record with Manchester United.

Big Names on the List

Defenders with strong Manchester United pedigrees—Gary Neville, Patrice Evra, and Nemanja Vidic—are among the nominees. Liverpool’s attacking flair is represented by former strikers Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler, both prolific forwards who once lit up Anfield.

Tottenham Hotspur also feature prominently, with Jermain Defoe and Les Ferdinand shortlisted. Joining them are Teddy Sheringham and Sol Campbell—the latter remembered not only for his defensive excellence but also for his controversial move across north London from Spurs to Arsenal.

Giggs Left Out Again

Giggs, who holds the record for 13 Premier League winner’s medals, has once more been omitted from the shortlist. According to ESPN, he has not even been contacted by the Hall of Fame organisers. The decision continues to stir debate given his on-field legacy.

The omission comes against the backdrop of Giggs’ past legal troubles. He was formally cleared in July 2023 when charges against him for coercive behaviour and assault—brought in 2020—were dropped after jurors failed to reach a verdict in his earlier 2022 trial.

Critics note the double standards around the shortlist, since past inductees have had off-field controversies of their own. Tony Adams and Ian Wright were both inducted despite having served prison time years earlier, and a former Chelsea captain made last year’s shortlist despite being fined and banned by the FA in 2012 for racially abusing Anton Ferdinand.

Stacked Class of 2025

Elsewhere on the list, big names like Yaya Toure, Michael Carrick, and Edwin van der Sar further strengthen the 15-man field. Collectively, the nominees boast 44 Premier League titles, more than 5,000 appearances, and over 1,000 goals between them.

Since its inception in 2021, the Hall of Fame has honoured 24 players and managers, including Sir Alex Ferguson in 2023. This year, two new names will join the exclusive list, with public voting set to decide the final inductees. Results will be announced on November 4, 2025.

Full Shortlist for 2025:

Patrice Evra

Robbie Fowler

Michael Owen

Yaya Toure

Michael Carrick

Cesc Fabregas

Eden Hazard

Teddy Sheringham

Edwin van der Sar

Jermain Defoe

Les Ferdinand

Gary Neville

David Silva

Nemanja Vidic