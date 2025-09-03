The 2025 summer transfer window saw Premier League clubs spend a record-breaking £3 billion. While Liverpool had the highest outlay, Arsenal topped net spend, and Chelsea ended with a profit.

The 2025 summer transfer window rewrote the record books, with Premier League clubs collectively spending a jaw-dropping £3 billion on new players - the highest ever by any league in a single window.

While the outlay was unprecedented, clubs across the division took very different approaches when balancing their books.

Big Spenders

Liverpool set the pace with an extraordinary spree worth £446 million, twice breaking their own transfer record during the market. Yet, they also proved shrewd sellers, recouping almost £200 million from departures to offset the heaviest costs.

Arsenal, however, top the ‘net spend’ table. The Gunners shelled out £267 million without generating any major sales, leaving them with the division’s highest overall net spend at £257 million.

Chelsea followed another strategy altogether. Despite splashing close to £300 million on incomings, they released a hefty number of players and actually finished the window with a healthy net profit of nearly £18 million.

For Manchester United, the story was less flattering. The club struggled to shift unwanted players for maximum value, bringing in just £67.1 million against a spend of £232.4 million. Their net spend stood at £170.7 million, placing them among the biggest financial outlayers.

Tottenham Hotspur also featured near the top, closing with a net spend of £154.2 million. But the real surprise came from Sunderland, who after their Premier League promotion, showed huge ambition by investing heavily for survival. Their business left them with a net spend of £141.4 million, fifth-highest in the division.

At the other end of the scale, seven clubs actually walked away from the window in profit. Bournemouth topped the money-makers, banking a surplus of almost £66 million after letting go of several key players. Brighton (-£59.8m) and Brentford (-£59.2m) were not far behind, both managing to stay well in the green.

Here’s the full net spend breakdown from the 2025 summer window:

Premier League Net Spend – Summer 2025

Arsenal – £257m

Liverpool – £218.4m

Man Utd – £170.7m

Tottenham – £154.2m

Sunderland – £141.4m

Everton – £114m

Leeds United – £103.1m

Nottingham Forest – £101m

Newcastle United – £99.3m

Man City – £89.9m

West Ham – £76.3m

Burnley – £66.7m

Fulham – £26.4m

Aston Villa – -£15m

Crystal Palace – -£17.7m

Chelsea – -£17.9m

Wolves – -£20.9m

Brentford – -£59.2m

Brighton – -£59.8m

Bournemouth – -£65.8m