The past week in international football has been nothing short of eventful. From Italy finding new fire under Gennaro Gattuso, to Lionel Messi’s emotional brace in Buenos Aires, to Luis Suarez grabbing the headlines for all the wrong reasons again-World Cup 2026 qualifiers and football stories around the globe had everything: goals, shocks, milestones, and disputes. Here’s your full roundup.

Gattuso’s Italy Off to a Flying Start; Mbappe and France Deliver

Gennaro Gattuso’s reign as Italy manager began with a flourish as his side hammered Estonia 5-0 in Bergamo to reinvigorate hopes of reaching the 2026 World Cup. Moise Kean and Alessandro Bastoni were on target, while Mateo Retegui netted twice alongside Giacomo Raspadori to send Italian fans back home with optimism.

Italy, still scarred by missing the last two World Cups, now sit third in Group I, three points shy of Israel and six behind leaders Norway. Gattuso kept it simple: “We worked hard, the boys created a good atmosphere, and tonight playing attacking football was the right thing to do.”

Meanwhile in Wroclaw, France did what favourites are expected to do-win. A sparkling Michael Olise goal and Kylian Mbappe’s 82nd-minute strike gave Didier Deschamps’ men a 2-0 Group D victory over Ukraine. Olise, still just 23, earned glowing praise from Deschamps: “Michael is brilliant in everything he does.” France sit second in their group, behind Iceland who crushed Azerbaijan 5-0.

Elsewhere, Israel beat Moldova 4-0 to prepare for Italy, Denmark battled Scotland to a goalless draw, and Switzerland dispatched Kosovo 4-0. Croatia edged the Faroe Islands, and the Czech Republic took control of Group L with a win over Montenegro.

PSG Furious Over Dembele and Doue Injuries

Not all headlines came from qualifiers. Paris Saint-Germain went public with their frustration after Ousmane Dembele (hamstring) and Desire Doue (calf) both picked up injuries during France’s win over Ukraine. PSG claimed their medical advice had been ignored by the national team, labelling the injuries “serious and avoidable.”

The European champions demanded a “transparent and collaborative” new protocol with the French Football Federation. Dembele is set to miss six weeks and Doue around four, meaning both could be absent for PSG’s Champions League opener at home to Atalanta on September 17.

Didier Deschamps was sympathetic but firm: “If I were at a club, I’d feel the same way. But there is no such thing as zero risk.”

Morocco Seal Spot, South Africa and DR Congo Impress

Africa witnessed its first qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup as Morocco thrashed Niger 5-0 in Rabat to top Group E and guarantee their place in the finals. PSV’s Ismael Saibari struck twice, with Ayoub el Kaabi, Hamza Igamane, and Azzedine Ounahi also on target. Morocco now book their seventh World Cup appearance after their historic semifinal run in Qatar 2022.

Elsewhere across the continent, Egypt beat Ethiopia 2-0, South Africa maintained their Group C lead with a win over Lesotho, and Senegal stayed hot on DR Congo’s heels after both recorded key victories. Newcastle’s new striker Yoane Wissa was among the scorers for DR Congo, who are eyeing their first World Cup since 1974 (then as Zaire).

Messi Magic in Emotional Match; Uruguay, Colombia, Paraguay Book Spots

Lionel Messi gave Argentina fans another night to cherish. In what was billed as his final World Cup qualifying match on home soil, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner struck twice in a 3-0 win against Venezuela. With his three sons and father Jorge watching on, Messi brought the Mas Monumental crowd of 80,000 to tears. Argentina had already qualified, and coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed his captain would be rested against Ecuador.

Other South American sides had reasons to celebrate too. Uruguay, under Marcelo Bielsa, qualified after a 3-0 win over Peru, sending the charismatic 70-year-old to his third World Cup. Colombia, too, secured passage by beating Bolivia comfortably, and Paraguay earned their spot with a nervy 0-0 against Ecuador. Brazil, already through, dismissed Chile 3-0 with Premier League young gun Estevao scoring his first international goal.

Germany Slip Again in Shock Loss

In Europe’s biggest upset, four-time world champions Germany slumped to a 2-0 defeat in Slovakia-their first ever away qualifying loss. David Hancko and David Strelec scored as Julian Nagelsmann’s side looked flat and error-prone. Defender Jonathan Tah admitted: “We were the worst team in all phases-deserved to lose.” The result adds pressure on Nagelsmann, with Germany now enduring a three-game losing streak.

Spain Cruise, England Stumble

European champions Spain started strong, sweeping Bulgaria 3-0 in Sofia thanks to goals from Mikel Oyarzabal, Marc Cucurella, and Mikel Merino. Teen sensation Lamine Yamal starred yet again, while Rodri and Dani Carvajal made long-awaited returns from injury. Spain travel to Turkey next for a tougher test.

In contrast, England have already lost their ODI cricket series against South Africa (yes, wrong sport but big news in Britain!)-but in football, eyes are already focused on their upcoming qualifiers.

FIFA Opens World Cup 2026 Ticket Sales

Off the pitch, FIFA confirmed ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup will begin this month. Fans will see group-stage seats priced from $60 upwards, while final tickets could reach $6,710 depending on demand. For the first time, 48 nations will compete across the USA, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026. Applications begin October 1, with sales capped at 40 tickets per person.

Suarez Back in Trouble

And finally, controversy in the United States. Luis Suarez has been handed a six-game ban for spitting at a Seattle Sounders official after Inter Miami’s fiery Leagues Cup final defeat. At 38, the Uruguayan striker finds himself in hot water yet again, having been previously banned for biting and racial abuse during his chequered career. Suarez admitted regret in a statement: “I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to acknowledge it and apologize.”

This week gave fans the full spectrum: Messi’s magic, Gattuso’s fiery rebirth of Italy, Morocco’s celebrations, Germany’s despair, PSG’s frustrations, and Suarez’s antics. With qualifiers rolling on and the 2026 World Cup inching closer, one thing is clear-football never sleeps.