PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta and batter Priyansh Arya reached out to a 62-year-old spectator, Krishan Chand, who was injured by a six during an IPL 2026 match. They checked on his recovery and invited him to a future game in Dharamshala.

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta and opener batter Priyansh Arya reached out to Krishan Chand, a 62-year-old spectator injured during the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants fixture on April 19, 2026, at the New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, connecting with him over a video call to personally check on his recovery.

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The incident occurred in the fourth over, when a six off Priyansh Arya's bat sailed into the Harbhajan Stand A and struck Krishan Chand on the face, causing bleeding. He was promptly attended to at the Spectator Medical Point before being transferred to a clinic via a Civil Hospital ambulance. His son, a doctor, accompanied him to the clinic, where he received stitches and is now stable and recovering well, according to a press release from the PBKS franchise.

A Heartwarming Gesture

Upon learning of the incident, both Preity Zinta and Priyansh Arya were visibly concerned and wasted no time in reaching out. Ashish Tuli, General Manager - Cricket Operations at Punjab Kings, also joined the call, reflecting the franchise's collective concern for Krishan's well-being. During the call, a warm moment unfolded when they extended a personal invitation to Krishan Chand to watch a future Punjab Kings match live at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. Preity Zinta, true to her spirit, added a touch of humour, promising to have a helmet ready for him when he arrives, so he can enjoy the game without any concerns.

Arya's Stellar Performance and Match Recap

In that match against LSG, Priyansh Arya was named Player of the Match for his 93-run knock in just 37 balls with the help of four fours and nine sixes. He added 182 runs for the second wicket with Cooper Connolly, which set the tone for PBKS's batting and helped them set a big target of 255 runs for LSG.

In response, LSG started well with crucial knocks from Ayush Badoni, Mitchell Marsh and captain Rishabh Pant. Aiden Markram and Mukul Chudhary also contributed with quick knocks, but they could only take LSG to 200/5 in 20 overs. Marco Jansen and Vijaykumar Vyshak were the best bowlers for PBKS in the match as they won the match by 54 runs.

PBKS will clash with the Gujarat Titans in their next IPL 2026 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (ANI)