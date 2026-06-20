A five-wicket haul from Prasidh Krishna (5/23) was the standout performance as Afghanistan was bowled out for 218 despite a maiden ODI century from skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (102) and a fifty from Azmatullah Omarzai (50) in Chennai.

A five-wicket haul from Prasidh Krishna was a standout as Afghanistan was skittled out for 218 runs despite a fine century by skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and a fifty from all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai in the third and final ODI of the series at Chennai on Saturday. Shahidi (102 in 131 balls, with 13 fours and a six) posted his maiden ODI ton, while Omarzai (50 in 56 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a well-compiled 105-run stand for the fifth wicket with his skipper after Afghanistan were four down for just 36 runs. Krishna (5/23) was the top bowler for India, compiling a five-wicket haul that he would cherish.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Krishna's early rampage rattles Afghanistan

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan was made to regret their decision by pacer Prasidh Krishna, who got Rahmanullah Gurbaz caught by Rohit Sharma in the slips for just four in the second over. Afghanistan was 5/1 in 1.1 overs.

Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah tried building a partnership, with Zadran getting some boundaries. However, another edge flied to Rohit off Krishna's bowling, removing Rahmat for a 15-ball 5. Afghanistan was 26/2 in six overs.

Rohit at slips was literally a magnetic presence as edges off Krishna's bowling kept flying to him, removing Ibrahim Zadran (11 in 18 balls, with two fours) in the eighth over. Afghanistan was 28/3 in 7.2 overs.

In the 10th over, Darwish Rasooli became the third wicket of Krishna, who was simply on a rampage, giving an easy catch to Shreyas Iyer who came running frmo mid-off, removed for just one run. Afghanistan was 36/4 in 9.2 overs.

Shahidi, Omarzai rebuild with century stand

In 10 overs, Afghanistan was 37/4, with Azmatullah Omarzai (0*) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (4*) unbeaten. Omarzai and Hashmatullah managed a few boundaries against pace, helping Afghanistan reach the 50-run mark in 12.4 overs, with Omarzai playing a classy pull against Prince Yadav.

The partnership between Omarzai and Shahidi kept on building, as they reached their 50-run stand in 54 balls. Afghanistan reached the 100-run mark in 19.2 overs.

The duo slowly gathered speed, as Afghanistan reached 130/4 in 25 overs, with Omarzai (45*) and Shahidi (49*) unbeaten. Shahidi reached a well-made half-century in 64 balls, with six fours and a six.

The duo reached the 100-run stand in 108 balls, this was Afghanistan's third ODI century partnership, with all of them involving the skipper Shahidi. Omarzai also reached a fine half-century in 55 balls, with five fours and two sixes. However, Prince broke the 105-run stand, removing Omarzai for a 56-ball 50, with five fours and two sixes, as an uncontrolled pull shot by him landed into hands of Krishna, who just could not be kept out of action. Afghanistan was 141/5 in 28.2 overs.

India wrap up Afghanistan innings

Shahidi however continued to assert his authority against Indian pacers, bringing Afghanistan to 150-run mark in 30.3 overs. Gurnoor Brar, who had toiled hard for a wicket all day, got the fruits of his perseverance as he ended the 57-run stand between Shahidi and Mohammed Nabi, removing the latter for 21 ball 23, with a four and six. Afghanistan was 198/6 in 37.1 overs.

On the next ball, Afghanistan touched the 200-run mark. Rashid Khan (5) fell to Harsh Dubey, while Allah Ghazanfar (1) and Fareed Ahmad (0) were ran out, reducing Afghanistan to 206/9 in 41.1 overs.

Shahidi completed his first ODI century in 128 balls, with 13 fours and a six. However, he was Prasidh's fifth victim, ending Afghanistan's innings at 218 in 44.2 overs. Shahidi made 102 in 131 balls, with 13 fours and a six. Krishna (5/23) was the top wicket-taker for India, with Prince, Harsh and Gurnoor getting a wicket each.