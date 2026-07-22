- Home
- Sports
- FIFA World Cup 2026 Best XI: Spain Rules Dream Team, But Messi & Mbappe Are 'The' Strikers
FIFA World Cup 2026 Best XI: Spain Rules Dream Team, But Messi & Mbappe Are 'The' Strikers
Spain just lifted the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy after beating Argentina. So, who makes it to the tournament's ultimate Best XI? Let's take a look.
18
Image Credit : Getty
Who's in the FIFA World Cup XI?
Spain beat Argentina to become world champions. Now, everyone's picking their Dream XI of the tournament's best players. While FIFA hasn't announced an official team, here's a look at who could make the cut.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
28
Image Credit : Getty
Spain's Dominance
Luis de la Fuente's Spanish squad was on fire. At least 6 of his players earned their spots in this dream team, including the Golden Ball, Golden Glove, and Best Young Player award winners.
38
Image Credit : Getty
The Golden Glove Winner Guards the Post
Spain's Unai Simón is the obvious choice for goalkeeper. He was a wall for his team, letting in only one goal and keeping 6 clean sheets throughout the tournament to win the Golden Glove.
48
Image Credit : Getty
Spain's Rock-Solid Defence
The defence line is packed with world champions from Spain. The team includes reliable players like Marc Cucurella, Pedro Porro, veteran Aymeric Laporte, and the 19-year-old sensation Pau Cubarsí, who was named the Best Young Player.
58
Image Credit : Getty
Rodri to Lead the Midfield
The team's backbone is Spanish midfielder Rodri, who wears the captain's armband. He won the Golden Ball and will be the main playmaker, having made 756 passes with an amazing 93.2% accuracy.
68
Image Credit : Getty
Olise to Create Goals
France's creative player Michael Olise joins Rodri in the midfield, bringing a record 7 assists. England's Declan Rice adds balance. Jude Bellingham, who won the Bronze Boot with 7 goals for England, plays as the attacking midfielder.
78
Image Credit : Getty
The Deadly Messi-Mbappe Duo
Two of world football's most destructive strikers lead this team's attack. Legend Lionel Messi, at 39, scored 8 goals and gave 4 assists to take Argentina to another final. French superstar Kylian Mbappé, who won the Golden Boot with 10 goals, joins him upfront. This attacking line-up is a nightmare for any defence.
88
Image Credit : Getty
The FIFA World Cup Best XI Lineup
Here is the full Dream XI: Unai Simón (Spain); Pedro Porro (Spain), Pau Cubarsí (Spain), Aymeric Laporte (Spain), Marc Cucurella (Spain); Rodri (Spain - Captain); Michael Olise (France), Declan Rice (England); Jude Bellingham (England); Lionel Messi (Argentina), Kylian Mbappé (France).
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos