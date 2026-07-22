Following England's ODI series win against India, Joe Root has re-entered the top 10 of the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings. Teammate Ben Duckett also made a significant leap into the top 20, while India's Rohit Sharma closed in on Virat Kohli.

England batter Joe Root has surged back into the top 10 of the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings while Ben Duckett has broken into the top 20 after inspiring England to their first Men's ODI series victory over India since 2018. Root, whose unbeaten knocks of 76, 99 and 74 underpinned England's triumph in the three-match series, has climbed four places to eighth position, returning to the top 10 for the first time since 2020. Duckett has leapt 11 places to joint-19th after his superb 141 at Lord's - the highest individual score in a Men's ODI at the iconic venue, according to ICC Media release.

India opener Rohit Sharma's valiant knock of 138 at Lord's has helped him close the gap with Virat Kohli to just nine rating points as the two remain in third and fourth positions with captain Shubman Gill second, just one point behind top-ranked Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand who has 802 rating points.

Movements in ODI Bowling and All-Rounder Rankings

Shreyas Iyer is up two places to 13th after a knock of 66 in the second ODI in Cardiff. Alzarri Joseph of the West Indies and Axar Patel of India have each gained 10 slots to reach 26th and 32nd positions in the bowling rankings while all-rounder Sam Curran's haul of four for 49 at Lord's has helped him progress 10 spots to 70th.

According to the release, Left-arm spinners Mitchell Santner of New Zealand and Gudakesh Motie of the West Indies have also made significant progress in the latest update that considers performances till the fourth match of their ODI series. Santner took two for 15 and two for 36 in New Zealand's victories in the third and fourth ODIs to move up from seventh to fourth while Motie's haul of five for 49 in the fourth match has lifted him seven places to joint-ninth. Michael Bracewall has moved up 14 places to 29th and is third in the all-rounders' table after gaining two places.

T20I Rankings Update

In the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings, Tanzid Hasan has attained a career-best 20th position after finishing as the leading run-scorer in the series after Bangladesh's 2-1 series win in Zimbabwe. Saif Hassan is another Bangladesh batter to progress, his innings of 55 in the second match helping him advance 10 spots to 27th position while Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett has attained a career-best ninth position after finishing with 102 runs in the series, the ICC Media release read.

Mahedi Hasan (up four places to 19th) and Rishad Hossain (up eight places to 25th) are the Bangladesh bowlers to gain while Zimbabwe's left-arm seam bowler Richard Ngarava has moved up from 69th to a career-best 32nd position after finishing with eight wickets in the series. (ANI)