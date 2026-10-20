PM Narendra Modi congratulated Indian para-athletes for their performance on Day 2 of the Asian Para Games 2026. He praised their determination and lauded medal winners across para-athletics, para-table tennis, shooting, and other events.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian para-athletes for their medal-winning performances on Day 2 at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, praising their determination, perseverance and sporting excellence. In a series of posts on PMO India's X handle, the Prime Minister lauded athletes across para-athletics, para-table tennis, shooting para sport, para-powerlifting and para-swimming for their achievements at the continental event.

PM's Congratulatory Messages for Athletes

PM Modi congratulated Ravanni Valasanaini for winning bronze in the women’s 1500m T11 event, highlighting her personal-best performance. “A personal best and a well-earned podium finish! Ravanni Valasanaini has brought home Bronze in the Women's 1500m T11 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. Her performance reflects the determination and perseverance that define our para-athletes. Congratulations to her,” the Prime Minister wrote.

He also congratulated Bhavina Patel on winning bronze in the women’s singles Class 4-5 para-table tennis event, praising her consistency and commitment to sporting excellence. “Another medal, another milestone! Congrats to @BhavinaOfficial for winning the Bronze in the Women's Singles Class 4-5 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. Her consistency over the years and her unwavering commitment to sporting excellence are truly admirable. My best wishes for her upcoming endeavours,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also lauded Sonalben Patel for securing bronze in the women’s singles Class 3 event, describing the achievement as her first individual medal at the Asian Para Games. “Delighted by Sonalben Patel's success at the Asian Para Games! She has secured Bronze in the Women's Singles Class 3 event, adding a first individual medal to her Asian Para Games achievements. This is a special moment in her sporting journey, made possible by years of dedication, discipline and hard work,” he wrote.

In para-athletics, PM Modi congratulated Deepthi Jeevanji for winning gold in the women’s 400m T20 event and defending her title with a Games Record. “A champion who keeps redefining excellence! Deepthi Jeevanji has once again won Gold in the Women's 400m T20 at the Asian Para Games, defending her title with a phenomenal Games Record. To retain a title while improving one's performance is a remarkable accomplishment indeed. She has demonstrated the true spirit of a champion. Her success will inspire countless young athletes. My best wishes,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also praised Pradeep Kumar for winning silver in the men’s javelin throw F53/F54 event with a personal best, noting that it was his second consecutive silver medal at the Asian Para Games. He congratulated Ayush Verma for securing bronze in the same event on his debut, also with a personal best.

“A memorable debut for Ayush Verma! Congrats to him for winning the Bronze in the Men's Javelin Throw F53/54 event, recording a Personal Best. May he build on this success and continue making a mark in the sporting arena. My best wishes,” PM Modi wrote.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Praveen Sharma for winning bronze in the men’s shot put F11 event, attributing the achievement to his preparation and dedication.

In para-table tennis, PM Modi hailed Prachi Pandey for winning bronze in the women’s singles Class 6 event, describing her achievement as a historic first for India in the category. “A historic first for Indian Para Table Tennis! Prachi Pandey has achieved something truly special, becoming the first Indian to win a medal in the Women's Singles Class 6 event at the Asian Para Games. Her Bronze Medal, won on debut, is an important milestone. Congratulations on this pathbreaking achievement,” he said.

He also congratulated Jehan Dorab Madan for winning bronze in the men’s singles Class 1 event, praising his skills and passion for the sport. “India's Para Table Tennis contingent continues to make us very proud. Jehan Dorab Madan has won a Bronze Medal in the Men's Singles Class 1 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. His success is a reflection of his passion and skills. May he keep scaling new heights of success in the times to come,” PM Modi wrote.

In shooting para sport, PM Modi congratulated Manish Narwal for securing silver in the men’s 10m air pistol SH1 event and Shrishti Arora for winning bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol SH1 event on her Asian Para Games debut.

The Prime Minister also praised Ashok for winning silver in the men’s up to 65kg para-powerlifting event, highlighting his perseverance and self-belief.

In another para-table tennis achievement, PM Modi congratulated Sahana Ravi for winning bronze in the women’s singles Class 9 event, noting that she had become the first Indian to win a medal in the standing category at the Asian Para Games. “Baby Sahana Ravi has created history by winning India's first-ever medal in the standing category at the Asian Para Games! Her Bronze in the Women's Singles Class 9 event is all the more remarkable as it comes on her debut. This is a moment of immense pride and will undoubtedly encourage more young athletes to dream big. Congratulations and best wishes to her for the future,” he said.

PM Modi also congratulated para-swimmer Himanshu Nandal for winning bronze in the men’s 400m freestyle S11 event, praising his effort, endurance and discipline. “Splendid swimming by Himanshu Nandal! He has won the Bronze in the Men's 400m Freestyle S11 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. His performance reflects his effort, endurance and discipline. Congratulations to him. Wishing him the very best for his upcoming sporting journey,” the Prime Minister wrote.

PM Modi also congratulated Preeti Pal on winning the silver medal in the women’s 200m T35 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. “A wonderful example of perseverance and dedication. Preeti Pal has won the Silver in the Women's 200m T35 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. Congratulations to her! May she carry this momentum into her upcoming events. My best wishes,” PM Modi wrote.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Simran on winning gold in the women’s 200m T12 event, setting a new record at the Games. “Gold Medal and a new record! Simran has given a phenomenal performance in the Women's 200m T12 at the Asian Para Games 2026. Congrats to her on winning the Gold. From Silver in the previous edition to Gold with a record-breaking performance, her journey embodies the spirit of excellence. May she continue to break barriers and set new benchmarks,” PM Modi wrote.

India delivered an impressive performance on Day 2 of the Asian Para Games 2026, taking its medal tally to 35, comprising nine gold, 11 silver and 15 bronze medals, to remain sixth in the overall standings. (ANI)