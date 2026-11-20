India U19 batting sensation Aaryavir Sehwag aims to forge his own path, moving beyond the shadow of his father. Fresh off a stellar U-19 Asia Cup campaign, he emphasizes playing to the team's needs over personal labels or comparisons.

Aaryavir Sehwag Aims to Create Own Legacy Beyond His Famous Father

India U19 batter Aaryavir Sehwag has accepted that comparisons with his illustrious father Virender Sehwag are inevitable but insists that he wants to establish his own identity in cricket rather than live in the shadow of the former India opener. "I have accepted the fact way earlier in my career that I will always be compared to my father and it's inevitable, and I can't do anything about it. And if people find similarities, those are their opinions and their love for my dad. But I'm not here to be Sehwag 2.0, I'm here to be Aaryavir Sehwag, and I would prefer to be the first Aaryavir, not the second Sehwag," Aaryavir said in an interaction with JioStar.

The 19-year-old made a significant impression during India's triumphant U-19 Asia Cup campaign, finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 361 runs in five matches at an average of 90.25 and a strike rate of over 95. His tally included a century and three half-centuries, earning him the Player of the Tournament award and underlining his promise as one of India's exciting young batting prospects.

Aaryavir also spoke about his admiration for batting great Virat Kohli, saying his approach is driven by the demands of the team's situation rather than a particular batting style. "I don't label myself as a stroke player or any kind of player. I just want to play according to the situation. As I've said earlier, I am a huge Virat Kohli fan, and I want to do what the team requires and needs at that time. I'm glad that I could play the way I did," he said, according to JioStar.

Reflecting on his impressive 160-run knock against the UAE, Aaryavir said adapting to the challenging conditions in Oman and exercising patience during the initial overs were crucial to his success. "Initially, those 10 to 15 overs have always been a challenge in Oman throughout the Asia Cup. In those first 10 to 15 overs, the plan was to see off the seam movement, and after that, shockingly, there was turn as well in that match against UAE. It was a strange kind of wicket, but I'm glad that I could spend a good amount of time on that wicket and once I got set, I just kept batting and the runs kept coming," he said, according to JioStar. "I was not thinking too far ahead, just looking to play each ball on its merit and take the singles and twos. The 160-run knock was special because it came on a difficult wicket where batting was not easy,” he said.

The youngster also recalled battling pain after being struck on the elbow during India's U-19 Asia Cup final against arch-rivals Pakistan, where he played a crucial knock of 58 off 61 balls in a tense 338-run chase. Aaryavir said he initially feared that the injury could prevent him from batting for long but was determined to contribute to the team's cause. "When I got struck, I was experiencing a lot of pain and I was not able to move my elbow much. The physio came in and gave me painkillers. The first dose did not help much, there was a lot of pain. So, I was just thinking that I might not be able to bat for long because the pain was a lot, but I had to push through that pain, and I wanted to get as many runs as I could for the team," he said, as per JioStar.

He added that he adjusted his batting plans to focus on shots that he could execute despite the discomfort. "So, I was looking to charge up a bit, thinking about the shots I could play with the top hand, like through the V or over covers. Those were the shots in my mind, that I could still hit with one hand, the top hand. So, if I got the ball in front, I was looking to hit it up and over so that I could contribute as much as possible," he said, according to JioStar. Aaryavir eventually managed to reach 58 before being dismissed, although he felt disappointed at not being able to convert the start into a bigger contribution. "But eventually, as the runs came and I got to 40-odd, I took the second dose of painkillers, and things got better. After that, I got out on 58, and I was very disappointed because at that time I did not have that much pain and I could have carried on and batted a bit longer," he concluded.