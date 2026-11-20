Glenn Phillips believes the Wellington Test against India is evenly poised after Day 2. He emphasizes the need for New Zealand to play the long game, capitalize on changing pitch conditions, and maintain a patient, competitive approach.

Phillips: Wellington Test Evenly Poised

New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips believes the hosts will need to play the long game and make the most of the changing pitch conditions to regain control of the ongoing Test against India, after the visitors fought back strongly on Day 2 of the contest.

India responded well to New Zealand's first-innings total of 368, reaching 159/1 at stumps on the second day of the Wellington Test, with the visitors needing 209 more runs with nine wickets in hand. Reflecting on the contest, Phillips described the match as evenly poised, pointing to New Zealand's ability to keep India on the field for an extended period in the first innings, despite the visitors making good use of the new ball.