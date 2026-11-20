Lakshya Sen secured his 13th consecutive victory at the Hong Kong Open 2026, advancing to the semi-finals. Joining him, the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also battled their way into the final four stage.

Lakshya Sen Extends Winning Streak to 13 at Hong Kong Open 2026

Hong Kong, November 20 (ANI): Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen continued his impressive run of form, extending his winning streak to 13 matches, while the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty battled their way into the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Open 2026 badminton tournament here on Friday. Lakshya, chasing a third consecutive title after triumphs at the Hylo Open and Kumamoto Masters earlier this month, defeated Singapore's eighth seed Loh Kean Yew 21-17, 10-21, 21-13 in a 55-minute quarter-final encounter at the Kai Tak Arena, according to Olympics.com.

The Indian, ranked 11th in the world, made a strong start to take the opening game but struggled to contain the 2021 world champion in the second, which Loh won comfortably. However, Lakshya regained control in the decider, producing a composed performance to seal his place in the last four.

The victory marked Lakshya's 13th successive win, equalling a notable winning streak previously achieved by Kidambi Srikanth in 2017. Srikanth had reached the milestone during a memorable season that included titles at the Australian Open and Indonesia Open. Lakshya has also strengthened his head-to-head record against Loh, winning eight of their 13 encounters. He will next face either Denmark's third seed Anders Antonsen or China's Zhu Xuanchen for a place in the final.

Meanwhile, fifth seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty overcame China's Hu Keyuan and Lin Xiangyi 21-12, 13-21, 21-16 in a hard-fought 59-minute contest to secure their semi-final berth in men's doubles. The Indian pair dominated the opening game before their Chinese opponents fought back to level the contest. However, Satwik and Chirag raised their intensity in the deciding game to complete the victory.

The former world No. 1 Indian combination will now take on Malaysia's eighth seeds Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun in Saturday's semi-finals. Satwik and Chirag have already claimed two BWF World Tour Super 750 titles this year, although their recent campaign had been disappointing, with first-round exits in their previous three tournaments before arriving in Hong Kong.

In contrast, it was a disappointing day for Kidambi Srikanth, who crashed out in the men's singles quarter-finals after suffering a 21-17, 21-7 defeat against Thailand's second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn. India's Rakshitha Ramraj also bowed out following a 19-21, 16-21 loss to Thailand's fifth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong in the women's singles quarter-finals. The 19-year-old, however, had enjoyed an impressive campaign, registering the biggest upset of the tournament in the pre-quarter-finals by defeating China's Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Chen Yufei. With Lakshya and the Satwik-Chirag combination progressing, India will continue to harbour hopes of adding to their title tally at the ongoing tournament. (ANI)