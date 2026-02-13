Aakash Chopra hailed Ishan Kishan’s 61 off 24 balls in India’s 93‑run win over Namibia at the T20 World Cup 2026. Chopra said Kishan nearly looked set for a century and stressed the importance of his runs ahead of the Pakistan clash.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra has praised Ishan Kishan for his explosive innings in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Namibia, noting that the wicketkeeper‑opener made the most of his opportunity at the top of the order.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India posted 209/5 in their second Group A game in Delhi on February 12, with Kishan smashing 61 runs off just 24 balls. The Men in Blue then bowled Namibia out for 116, sealing a commanding 93‑run victory.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said Kishan’s innings was crucial after a poor outing against the USA. “You get only one chance, and you have to make it big. The USA match had already gone bad for you. When he came here after not scoring runs in the first match and Abhishek Sharma wasn’t there, I requested with folded hands that Ishan Kishan should score runs,” Chopra explained.

The former opener highlighted Kishan’s review after being given out early, which proved decisive. “He got a chance as well, when he was given out. He reviewed it immediately, and I thanked DRS. It had hit the inside edge of the bat, and then he hit three consecutive sixes. He was brilliant. While he lasted, he was playing like a million dollars. I felt he would score a century,” Chopra added.

Kishan’s knock included six fours and five sixes before he was dismissed by Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus, caught at deep midwicket. Chopra emphasized that Kishan’s contribution was vital in helping India cross the 200‑run mark.

Looking ahead, Chopra stressed the importance of Kishan’s form before India’s high‑profile clash against Pakistan. “Ishan Kishan scoring runs was extremely necessary. If you score runs, we and you will get the confidence. We can actually walk into the game with a bit more authority,” he said.

Chopra admitted concern over Abhishek Sharma’s availability, noting that Suryakumar Yadav had mentioned the opener might miss one or two matches. He pointed out that Sanju Samson’s form could be key in the upcoming fixture. “I watched attentively how Sanju Samson would play. He hit three sixes, looked in better form compared to the New Zealand series. The opening partnership is extremely important because when we play against Pakistan, the powerplay will decide where the match will go,” Chopra observed.

He underlined the need for India to maximize the powerplay overs. “If you score 60 runs in the powerplay, and since it’s going to be a 160‑run game, then you will be able to control the things, and you won’t struggle against spin. However, if wickets fall in the powerplay, and two batters who don’t have form go, you get worried,” Chopra explained.