Indian trio Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, and Divya Thadigol Subbaraju clinched the women’s 25m pistol team gold at the ISSF World Championship 2026 in Doha, leading a successful campaign for India that also included bronze in the rifle event.

Indian Women Triumph in Doha

Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker and Divya Thadigol Subbaraju won the women’s 25m pistol team gold at the ISSF World Championship 2026 in Doha, giving India their second gold of the championship. The Indian trio finished with a combined score of 1761-68x, ahead of the Republic of Korea (1748-66x) in silver and Vietnam (1745-54x) in bronze. Esha top-scored for India with 590-25x, followed by Manu with 587-24x and Divya with 584-19x, according to a release.

Esha and Manu also qualified for the individual final, where Manu finished fourth with 27 hits, just short of the podium, while Esha ended eighth with 11 hits.

Men's Rifle Team Secures Bronze

Earlier in the day, the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions team of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Akhil Sheoran and Niraj Kumar claimed bronze with a combined score of 1751-91x. Czechia won gold with 1754-92x, while Norway took silver with 1752-81x. Aishwary led with 587-33x, followed by Niraj (582-31x) and Akhil (582-27x).

India will be in action again on November 11, with the final of the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event.

Strong Campaign for India

India has enjoyed a strong campaign at the ISSF World Championships, with Niveditha Veloor Nair winning bronze in women's 25m standard pistol, Jaypal Malviya securing silver in men's 10m air pistol, and Ravinder Singh, Saurabh Chaudhary and Amanpreet Singh clinching gold in the men's 50m pistol team event. Ravinder also won individual silver in the same discipline, while Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Shambhavi Kshirsagar secured silver in the women's 10m air rifle team event.

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