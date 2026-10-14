The India Championship 2026 will feature a mix of experienced PGTI players and a crop of promising youngsters. Golfers like Vishesh Sharma, Manoj S, and Kartik Singh, aged 16-22, are set to debut at the prestigious Delhi Golf Club event.

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) impressive line-up at the 4 million USD India Championship 2026 features several experienced players with years of international exposure such as Order of Merit leader Saptak Talwar, Khalin Joshi, Veer Ahlawat and Rashid Khan, to name a few.

Gen Next of Indian Golf to Debut

The PGTI contingent also features an exciting crop of youngsters in the age group of 18 to 22—the Gen Next of Indian golf—who will be looking to make a mark on their India Championship debut when the event tees off on October 15 at the historic Delhi Golf Club (DGC). Young guns such as 19-year-old Vishesh Sharma, 18-year-old Manoj S, 21-year-old Anshul Kabthiyal, 16-year-old Kartik Singh and 22-year-old Shubham Jaglan have all earned their spots at the mega-event thanks to finishing inside the top-24 of the Race to India Championship at the end of the season’s penultimate event, the Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championship, last week at Greater Noida. Vishesh, Manoj and Anshul are currently ranked 16th, 17th and 18th respectively on the PGTI Order of Merit, while Kartik and Shubham are ranked 20th and 21st. Vishesh and Shubham won their maiden professional titles on the PGTI this season.

Vishesh Sharma Leads the Youth Brigade

Vishesh Sharma leads the charge for the youth brigade. The Hyderabad lad, who played his first season on the DP World PGTI last year, is riding on the confidence of his breakthrough win at his home course last month. He also secured two other top-10s this season. Vishesh, who has been India No. 1 in the 13 to 15 age group category, said, as per a press release, “It’s an honour to be here, playing alongside the biggest golfing stars in the world and my fellow Indian players. We’re all proud to represent India, and this is a huge opportunity to show what we can do and what Indian golf has to offer. Performing well here would mean a lot to me.”

Manoj S Eyes a Strong Finish

Bengaluru-based Manoj S, also playing his second season as a professional, fought his way into the top-24 of the Race to India Championship with a late flourish in the season as he claimed tied fifth and tied second finishes in the two events preceding this week’s season-finale. Manoj jumped from 26th to 17th place in the PGTI Order of Merit following his joint runner-up finish at the Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championship. Manoj, who was India No. 2 in the junior category in 2023, said, “Last week was really important because I was outside the top 24 and needed a good finish to qualify. I managed to do that, so now I want to stay focused, carry that momentum into this week and see how it goes. He added, “It is going to be a great experience for me, and I cannot wait to tee it up on Thursday. It is a tough course, and I am not hitting driver at all this week. I am looking forward to the challenge.”

Anshul Kabthiyal: A Consistent Performer

Anshul Kabthiyal comes into the event with four top-10s under his belt this season, including a runner-up finish. Anshul, a winner of 10 junior titles and six amateur titles, has been a consistent performer since last season and is a name to watch out this week at DGC.

Kartik Singh: Youngest in the Field

Sixteen-year-old Kartik Singh is the youngest player in the field at the DP World India Championship. He’s already made an impression in his first season on the DP World PGTI with two top-10s to his credit. Kartik has been the top-ranked junior and amateur golfer in India prior to turning professional. Kartik said, “I have watched the likes of Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood on television for years, and I still watch them regularly. To now have the chance to play alongside my idols feels really special. I’m very grateful to the DP World PGTI for giving me this opportunity. My main goal is to enjoy the week and make the most of this experience.”

Shubham Jaglan Returns to Home Course

Shubham Jaglan, former India No. 1 junior who played college golf in the United States prior to turning professional last year, has enjoyed a fruitful season on the PGTI in 2026. Shubham won his maiden title in Kolkata two months back and also claimed a third-place finish and another top-10 during the season. Shubham said, “I am very excited to compete at the DGC where I have grown up playing. I would watch the Indian Open here as a kid and follow the likes of Anirban Lahiri on the course. Now, I’m competing alongside him at the same event. So, it’s very special to be on the other side of the rope now. He added, “I have played well all year long, and now I am in a position where I can compete this week. These are the goals you set for yourself. These are the tournaments you want to play and win.”

PGTI on India's Bright Golfing Future

On the presence of many talented Indian youngsters in the field, Amandeep Johl, CEO, DP World PGTI, said, “The presence of so many talented young Indian golfers including teenagers at the India Championship is a testament to the growing strength and depth of the game in our country and our endeavour of creating maximum playing opportunities for our players. Competing alongside some of the world’s best players on home soil is an invaluable opportunity for these youngsters to test themselves at the highest level, gain confidence and accelerate their development. We hope this experience will inspire them to raise their ambitions and demonstrate that Indian golf has a bright future on the global stage.” (ANI)