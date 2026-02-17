Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reacted after India’s win over Pakistan, saying he doesn’t want a knockout clash between the two sides in the T20 World Cup 2026. Ashwin explained why India are far ahead of Pakistan in white‑ball cricket.

Former Indian off‑spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has made a strong statement following India’s dominant win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 group stage. Ashwin said he does not want to see India face Pakistan in the knockout rounds, including the final, despite acknowledging India’s superiority in white‑ball cricket.

India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs on Sunday, February 15, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. After setting a target of 176, India bowled Pakistan out for 114 in just 18 overs. The result left Pakistan needing a win against Namibia in their final group game to secure a place in the Super 8 stage.

Speaking on his YouTube channel Ash ki baat, Ashwin explained his stance. “I hope Pakistan doesn’t come into the final because this is a comprehensive loss for them. If they come in the final, maybe Pakistan might get their tactics slightly better. I don’t want an India‑Pakistan clash in the final. I will take anybody else in the semis or final and don’t want Pakistan in the knockouts,” he said.

Ashwin added that India are “one or two continents ahead” of Pakistan in white‑ball cricket. He highlighted how India’s batting, led by Ishan Kishan’s quickfire half‑century, made 175/7 despite losing Abhishek Sharma in the first over. Ashwin claimed that the total was equivalent to 250 on the Colombo pitch, joking that India could have enforced a follow‑on if 20 more runs had been added.

He pointed out Pakistan’s reliance on spinners, noting that deliveries from Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha briefly troubled Indian batters. However, Ashwin said Pakistan lacked the intent to compete. He cited an example of Mohammad Nawaz defending deliveries when the team was already five or six wickets down, arguing that such passive play makes success in T20 cricket difficult.

Ashwin also criticized Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s approach against Jasprit Bumrah. He said Babar has not improved his technique, recalling dismissals in past matches and noting that his glide to third man remains a weakness. “Pakistan is not tactically better and they don’t have the raw materials to challenge India,” Ashwin remarked, adding that India’s dominance is clear on turning wickets as well as flatter surfaces.

The veteran spinner concluded by saying that while India‑Pakistan matches are exciting for fans, the gulf in quality is evident. He emphasized that India are far ahead of their rivals and that he prefers not to see them clash in high‑stakes knockout games.

India’s victory over Pakistan has strengthened their position in the tournament, while Pakistan’s path to the Super 8 now depends on beating Namibia.