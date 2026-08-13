Punjab Kings spinner Harpreet Brar said the team is using its early off-season camp to address shortcomings from their previous IPL campaign. He aims to focus on winning crucial moments and build towards a stronger title challenge next season.

Focus on Winning Crucial Moments

Punjab Kings left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar is already looking ahead to the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season, with the franchise's early off-season camp providing him an opportunity to address the shortcomings from their previous campaign and build towards a stronger title challenge.

Speaking to ANI during Punjab Kings' five-day off-season camp at the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, Brar said the team would focus on winning the crucial moments that eluded them last season. "Every season feels that way. Sometimes you bat well, but things happen in bowling that lead to a loss. As a team, we will try to go match by match. Just like we won 7 in a row last season, we'll try to win 8 or 9 in a row in the next season. It's about delivering in those small moments. We'll work on these things in this camp and future ones. Every team plays to win. I won't make a specific comment, but we'll focus on how to achieve the goal of winning the title," Brar told ANI.

Punjab Kings made a flying start to their 2026 campaign, winning their first seven matches, but failed to maintain that momentum and eventually finished fifth, missing out on the playoffs. The franchise had also finished as runners-up in 2025 after losing the final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six runs.

Learning From Past Disappointments

Brar, who played two matches in the latest season, said the disappointment of missing out after such a strong start remains fresh, but the players are focused on learning from their mistakes. "Obviously, the atmosphere was sad because every team plays to win. When you start like that--winning 7 out of the first 8, including one incomplete match due to rain where we were also doing well--you're obviously going to feel bad when you suddenly don't qualify," he said.

"But as professional athletes, we are working on the areas where we lacked. We will work on those things and correct them in the coming years so those mistakes aren't repeated. I feel that as a cricketer, you should try to decrease the mistakes you make day-by-day. This is how you can improve yourself," Brar added.

Early Camp a Head Start

The early camp, which began on August 11 and concludes on August 15, is the first of several off-season programmes planned by PBKS. Brar said the timing of the camp has given the players a head start in their preparations. "I've been playing IPL for 8 years; it's never happened that a camp was held so early. But this is a good thing; we can prepare for the next season even better, starting right now. So, there is a benefit to this," he said.

The six players attending the current camp are Brar, Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Pyla Avinash, Praveen Dubey, and Nehal Wadhera, with the group working closely with the coaching staff under Trevor Gonsalves.

Sights Set on India Jersey

While his immediate focus is on the IPL, Brar is also keen to establish himself as a regular red-ball cricketer and believes his recent performances for Punjab in domestic cricket have strengthened his case. The 30-year-old made his first-class and Ranji Trophy debut for Punjab in November 2025 and enjoyed an impressive start, taking six wickets in his maiden match. He went on to claim 23 wickets in just four matches during the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season, including two five-wicket hauls.

Brar said he wants to play all formats and use the upcoming domestic season to push for an India call-up. "I want to play all forms of cricket, whether it's white-ball or red-ball. I know I'm among the good left-arm spinners, which I've proven. I want to wear the India jersey as soon as possible," he said.

"I've done well so far and will try my best in the upcoming domestic season to take as many wickets as possible and also contribute with the bat. Some things like luck and pitch behaviour are not in our hands, but I will try my best to ensure this season goes well," Brar concluded. Brar has been a useful lower-order batter for Punjab in addition to his left-arm orthodox bowling, and he believes contributing in both departments will be important as he seeks to move closer to the national setup. With the domestic season approaching, Brar will have an opportunity to build on his breakthrough Ranji campaign while continuing his preparations with PBKS during the extended IPL off-season. (ANI)