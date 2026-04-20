Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs in IPL 2026. Head coach Ricky Ponting hailed it as the team's 'biggest victory' as PBKS created history by remaining undefeated in their first six matches of the season.

Ponting Hails 'Biggest Victory' as PBKS Makes History

Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach Ricky Ponting hailed the team's clinical 54-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Sunday as their "biggest victory", according to a release.

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In addition to the victory, the PBKS reached a significant milestone, becoming the first team in the 19-year history of the IPL to remain undefeated through their opening six matches of a season. After the match, coach Ponting praised the win as "probably the biggest victory" of the team. "This has probably been our biggest victory," Ponting said on 'Dressing Room Diaries.' The victory also reinforced the "team first" culture established by Ponting.

In the dressing room, Ponting reminded the players that their current consistency has made them a formidable opponent. "Knowing that if we do things somewhere near our best, you're going to be a bloody hard team to beat. Priyansh just decided to go ahead and play his own way, regardless of what happened at the other end. One of the values and standards we have as a group--and the number one on the top of our list--is team first," Ponting said.

Arya, Connolly Power PBKS to Record Total

The win was built on a season-high total of 254/7, the highest score of the 2026 edition, after the Kings were asked to bat first for the first time this year. The foundation was a record-breaking 182-run partnership for the second wicket between Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly. Priyansh was the aggressor, smashing a breathtaking 93 off just 37 deliveries, including nine sixes, while Connolly anchored the innings with a fluent 87 off 46.

Player Reactions

Speaking after the game, Priyansh Arya highlighted the simplicity of his approach, saying, "I was thinking that I will respect a good ball and take a single or double. And whatever is on my radar, I'll go for boundaries. That's what I was looking for."

Cooper Connolly, who provided steady support throughout the onslaught, admitted to being a spectator at times. "I was at the other end just in awe a little bit because I couldn't get off strike, but yeah, I was just enjoying watching Priyansh bat. We all have discussions about what works for each other, and we take little things out of each other's books to get better as a group," Cooper noted.

'Go Out and Express Yourselves': Captain Iyer

Captain Shreyas Iyer, who has led the side to five wins and one no-result, expressed his pride in the young duo's composure and even revealed a light-hearted incentive within the squad. "Absolutely brilliant batting. Some of the shots were just incredible. It takes a lot of courage and concentration to play shots like those. I was talking to Cooper and Priyansh, and we were challenging them to see who could hit the most sixes this season. The prize? They'll get my bat! I hope it brings some joy and motivation. They are constantly putting in the effort, and we just tell them to go out there and express themselves," Iyer said.

The middle order ensured the momentum didn't slip, with Marcus Stoinis (29 off 16) and Shashank Singh (17 off 6) providing the final flourish. Stoinis credited the openers for setting the tone, saying, "Long may continue that they hit good sixes because it means that we're flying at the top of the order. And if on the days that it doesn't go well for them, hopefully I can pick up the scraps and sort out the rest."

Kings at the Summit

With this win, Punjab Kings have now secured five victories in six matches (one no result), sitting comfortably at the summit of the IPL 2026 standings. The team will look to carry this form into their next fixture against the Delhi Capitals in Delhi on April 25, 2026.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)