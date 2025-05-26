From Pogba to Caicedo: Ranking British Football’s 5 Biggest Transfer Fees
Explore the five most expensive transfers in British football history, from Paul Pogba’s return to Manchester United to Moises Caicedo’s record-breaking Chelsea switch.
1. Moises Caicedo – Brighton to Chelsea – £115m (August 2023)
Caicedo became British football’s most expensive player when Chelsea shelled out £115 million. After a rough start, he’s emerged as Chelsea’s standout performer this season. Often used at right back when out of possession, he shifts into midfield during build-up under Enzo Maresca.
2. Enzo Fernandez – Benfica to Chelsea – £106m (January 2023)
Signed just months before Caicedo, Fernandez briefly held the British transfer record. Chelsea’s new ownership made a statement with the deal, but debate remains over whether the World Cup winner has justified the enormous fee. He has improved this season, yet expectations are still high.
3. Declan Rice – West Ham to Arsenal – £105m (July 2023)
Despite heavy interest from Chelsea and Manchester City, Arsenal secured Rice for a club-record £105 million. The move shattered their previous highest fee paid for Nicolas Pepe in 2019 (£72m), as they strengthened Mikel Arteta’s midfield.
4. Jack Grealish – Aston Villa to Manchester City – £100m (August 2021)
The first British player to hit the £100 million mark, Grealish swapped Villa Park for the Etihad in 2021. While the move has brought multiple trophies, his individual impact has faded, with the forward spending large stretches of the past seasons on the bench.
5. Paul Pogba – Juventus to Manchester United – £89m (August 2016)
Pogba returned to Old Trafford after four years in Turin, completing what was then the highest transfer in British history. Despite the fanfare, his second spell at United underwhelmed. Accused by Sir Alex Ferguson of disrespect before his initial departure, Pogba’s comeback was ultimately anticlimactic. He's now a free agent after serving a doping suspension.