Union Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the 6th Parliamentarians Badminton Championship, stating it promotes friendship and unity among MPs. Other leaders like Rajiv Pratap Rudy and NK Premachandran also praised the event for its spirit of camaraderie.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday attended the inauguration of the 6th National Parliamentarians Badminton Tournament at the Constitution Club of India, saying the event promotes friendship, unity and interaction among Members of Parliament across party lines.

Addressing reporters, Rijiju said the tournament, organised by the Constitution Club of India, had drawn participation from MPs of different political parties and age groups. "The Constitution Club of India, run collectively by our former and sitting MPs, has organised an excellent event -- the 6th Parliamentarian Badminton Championship. This is a national-level event. I have observed MPs from various parties and different age groups participating. This is a wonderful thing," Rijiju said.

He said the tournament also provides an opportunity for former MPs to interact with current lawmakers and strengthens the spirit of camaraderie beyond political differences. "I have also noticed that the Constitution Club of India is managing the entire event in a simple yet highly effective way. It also provides an opportunity for former MPs to connect with current MPs. The spirit of friendship and unity here is excellent. This is crucial in politics," the minister added.

'Great bonhomie outside Parliament'

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy also highlighted the camaraderie among parliamentarians, saying the tournament brings MPs together beyond political differences. "Today was the launch of the National Parliamentarians Badminton Tournament, which was inaugurated by Kiren Rijiju, who is the Parliamentary Affairs Minister. My colleague Premachandran and the governing body members were present here, and large numbers of Members of Parliament have participated across party lines," Rudy told reporters.

"Irrespective of what happens in Parliament, there is a great bonhomie here outside Parliament, and this is one place in the Constitution Club which is known for its performance, for its friendship, for taking the MPs along," he added.

Congress MP and BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla also shared glimpses from the event on Instagram, writing, "Inauguration of Badminton tournament of MPs at Constitution Club of India." https://www.instagram.com/p/Dbs6espifQn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

'Exemplary work by Constitution Club'

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP NK Premachandran praised the Constitution Club of India for promoting sports and other activities among parliamentarians, saying the governing body is considering expanding similar initiatives to states. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 6th National Parliamentarians Badminton Tournament, Premachandran praised the leadership of Constitution Club President and BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy. He said the Constitution Club has developed world-class facilities and regularly organises extracurricular activities for members.

"The chairman or the president of the club, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, is doing wonderful and exemplary work as far as this club is concerned... I have heard that the gym in the Constitution Club is one of the world's best gyms that we have installed. Similarly, the swimming pool, badminton tournament, and so many other extracurricular activities are being conducted by the Constitution Club of India," he said.

"Today we had the governing board meeting, and we are even thinking of enlarging these activities even to the states if the states are agreeable to having such a Constitution Club by the members of the Legislative Assembly in the respective states. We are also planning to expand the activities; so many members have suggested that way as well," he added. (ANI)