AIFF and Ryan Group of Institutions launched the School Grassroots Football Programme in Bengaluru. The initiative will be rolled out in 25 schools across 10 cities, aiming to integrate structured football and futsal into the school ecosystem.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Ryan Group of Institutions officially launched the School Grassroots Football Programme at the Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru on Monday, August 3, 2026, marking the next phase of their partnership to introduce structured football and futsal development in schools across India.

The programme builds on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between AIFF and the Ryan Group of Institutions on February 18, 2026, under which the Federation committed to providing technical expertise for structured football and futsal programmes across the Ryan school network, while the Ryan Group agreed to support the education of players at the FIFA-AIFF Talent Academies in Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar. Following the signing of the MoU, Ryan Group football coaches in Delhi and Bengaluru completed AIFF's coaching education and certification programme, enabling them to deliver the newly developed football and futsal curriculum in schools. At the launch ceremony, AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan presented certificates to the certified coaches, before formally unveiling the Sports Curriculum alongside Ryan Group of Institutions CEO Ryan Pinto.

Programme Rollout and Objectives

The School Grassroots Football Programme will be rolled out across 25 Ryan Group schools in 10 cities during the 2026-27 academic year, providing thousands of students with structured, age-appropriate football and futsal coaching delivered by AIFF-certified coaches. The initiative seeks to integrate football into the school ecosystem while creating long-term development pathways for young players through a standardised curriculum and organised training environment.

The partnership continues AIFF's efforts to strengthen grassroots football by expanding structured participation at the school level. Alongside football coaching, the programme places a strong emphasis on futsal development and girls' football, while promoting values such as teamwork, discipline and physical fitness among students.

A Foundation for Indian Football's Future

AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan said, "Grassroots development is the foundation on which Indian football's future will be built. Through this partnership with Ryan Group, we are ensuring that trained, certified coaches bring quality football education directly into schools. Today's launch across 10 cities is a significant step in taking the sport closer to young students nationwide."

"This programme reflects our commitment to holistic education, where sport plays as vital a role as academics. Partnering with AIFF has allowed us to bring globally aligned football and futsal training to our students. Expanding to 25 schools across 10 cities in this academic year is just the start of a much larger vision for football in our schools," Ryan Group of Institutions CEO Mr Ryan Pinto said.