    Paris Olympics 2024: Tennis star Sumit Nagal makes first-round exit after loss to France's Corentin Moutet

    India's Sumit Nagal faced a tough exit from the Paris Olympics 2024 men's singles tennis competition following a hard-fought three-set match against France's Corentin Moutet in the first round on Sunday.

    First Published Jul 28, 2024, 6:15 PM IST
    First Published Jul 28, 2024, 6:15 PM IST

    India's Sumit Nagal faced a tough exit from the Paris Olympics 2024 men's singles tennis competition following a hard-fought three-set match against France's Corentin Moutet in the first round on Sunday.

    The 26-year-old Indian number one put up a valiant effort but ultimately fell short, losing 2-6, 6-2, 5-7 in a match that lasted 2 hours and 28 minutes.

    Nagal, who showed remarkable resilience and determination, started the match on the back foot, losing the first set 2-6 to the Frenchman. However, the Indian player made a strong comeback in the second set, winning it 6-2 and leveling the match.

    The decisive third set saw both players exchanging powerful shots and holding their nerves in a closely contested battle. Despite Nagal's spirited efforts, Moutet managed to edge out the set 7-5, securing his victory and advancing to the next round.

