Image Credit : ANI

Former New Zealand skipper and talismanic batter Kane Williamson has picked his future ‘Fab 5’ who is likely to dominate international cricket in years to come.

Williamson is among the elite group of Fab 4, which includes Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and Joe Root and is one of the greatest batters of the greatest batters in the modern-era of cricket. He is the leading run-getter for New Zealand across all formats, amassing 19,086 runs, including 48 centuries and 102 fifties, at an average of 48.56 in 371 matches.

Speaking to Times of India (TOI), Kane Williamson has picked five batters who are likely to carry the mantle and dominate world cricket in a decade to come.