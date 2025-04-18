Shubman Gill to Harry Brook: Kane Williamson picks his future 'Fab 5' of cricket
Former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has chosen five young batsmen he believes will dominate cricket in the coming years. Williamson is part of ‘Fab 4’ of cricket, which includes Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and Joe Root.
Kane Williamson's future 'Fab 5'
Former New Zealand skipper and talismanic batter Kane Williamson has picked his future ‘Fab 5’ who is likely to dominate international cricket in years to come.
Williamson is among the elite group of Fab 4, which includes Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and Joe Root and is one of the greatest batters of the greatest batters in the modern-era of cricket. He is the leading run-getter for New Zealand across all formats, amassing 19,086 runs, including 48 centuries and 102 fifties, at an average of 48.56 in 371 matches.
Speaking to Times of India (TOI), Kane Williamson has picked five batters who are likely to carry the mantle and dominate world cricket in a decade to come.
1. Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill has emerged as the all-format player for Team India. Ever since making his international debut for India in 2019, Gill went on to establish himself as a reliable top-order batter, manifesting his elegance, technical prowess, and consistency across all formats of the game. Over the last few years, the 24-year-old has become one of the batting mainstays for Team India in all three formats of the game. Gill is one of the five Indian players, alongside Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, and Ishan Kishan to score an ODI double century. In 108 matches for Team India, Gill has amassed 5246 runs, including 14 centuries and 25 fifties, at an average of 43.71.
2. Yashasvi Jaiswal
Young Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has been making rapid strides in international cricket ever since making his international debut in a Test match against West Indies. He scored a century in his first Test, followed by record-breaking Test series against England, where he registered two double centuries. Jaiswal had a great debut Australia Test tour, where he was the highest run-scorer for India, amassing 391 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 43.44 in 10 innings. However, he has yet to replicate his early Test success in white-ball cricket. He is considered one of the future captains of Team India. In 43 matches, Yashasvi Jasiwal has aggregated 2536 runs, including 5 centuries and 15 fifties, at an average of 46.10.
3. Rachin Ravindra
Rachin Ravindra is one of the most consistent batters for New Zealand across all formats. He first shot to fame with his brilliant ODI World Cup debut, amassing 578 runs, including 3 centuries and 2 fifties, at an average of 64.22 in 10 matches. Ravindra has emerged as the all-format player for New Zealand. He has a good record in Tests and ODIs, while he has yet to make an impact in the T20Is. Given his meteoric rise in international cricket, Rachin Ravindra is regarded as the future batting mainstay of New Zealand. In 74 matches, Rachin has amassed 2599 runs, including 7 centuries and 10 fifties, at an average of 35.12.
4. Harry Brook
Harry Brook was recently appointed as England’s white-ball captain after Jos Buttler stepped down from captaincy following the side’s disastrous campaign at the Champions Trophy 2025. Brook has been the biggest revelation in red-ball cricket for England. The 26-year-old is one of the most aggressive batters, known for his fearless strokeplays and ability to dominate bowling attacks across formats. In Tests, Brook has been adapting the ‘Bazball’ method of cricket, where he showcases an ultra-aggressive and fearless approach to scoring runs. In 94 matches for England, Harry Brook has amassed 3895 runs, including 9 centuries and 19 fifties, at an average of 42.80.
5. Cameron Green
Cameron Green is a crucial all-rounder for Australia across all formats of the game. Green has been struggling with injuries over the last few years. He was ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to a back stress fracture and since then, he has been on the sidelines. However, Cameron Green remains one of the key players for Australia in future. Green has a good Test record, amassing 1377 runs, including two centuries and 6 fifties, at an average of 36.23 in 28 matches. In 69 matches across all formats, Green has amassed 2266 runs, including two centuries and 11 fifties, at an average of 35.40.