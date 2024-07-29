Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Paris Olympics 2024: Satwik-Chirag pair qualifies for men's badminton doubles quarterfinals

    Indian men's doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics 2024, with one group match remaining, due to a withdrawal and a loss by another team.

    Paris Olympics 2024: Satwik-Chirag pair qualifies for men's badminton doubles quarterfinals snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 10:51 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 29, 2024, 10:51 PM IST

    Indian men's doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics 2024, with one group match remaining, due to a withdrawal and a loss by another team.

    Rankireddy and Shetty, currently ranked third in the world, were set to face the German pair of Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel on Monday. However, the match was canceled as Lamsfuss withdrew from the tournament due to an injury.

    In line with the BWF General Competition Regulations for group-stage play, all results involving Lamsfuss and Seidel will be nullified. This means that points from matches against the German pair will not be counted.

    Consequently, Group C of the men's doubles will now consist of only three pairs: Rankireddy and Shetty, Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar from France, and Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Fajar Alfian from Indonesia.

    Asian Games champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, along with the Indonesian pair of Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Fajar Alfian, have secured their spots in the quarterfinals. Both pairs won their matches against the French duo Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar, who have been eliminated after two losses.

    With two teams advancing from each group, Rankireddy-Shetty and Ardianto-Alfian have qualified for the next stage. On Tuesday, Rankireddy and Shetty will face Ardianto and Alfian to determine who tops Group C.

    The draw for the knockout stage of the men's doubles will take place on Wednesday, as announced by the BWF. This follows the earlier announcement of the withdrawal of the German pair, Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel, from the competition.

    "German men's doubles player Mark Lamsfuss has withdrawn from the Olympic Games Paris 2024 badminton competition due to a knee injury," the BWF said.

    "Lamsfuss' and teammate Marvin Seidel's remaining Group C matches against India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (Court 3, 8.30am local time, 29 July 2024) and Lucas Corvee/Ronan Laaiod bar of France (Court 1, 'Not Before' 2.50pm local time, 30 July 2024) will not be played," it added.

    Following the withdrawal of the German pair, Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel, the Indonesian duo's victory over them on Saturday has been nullified.

    Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty began their campaign with a 21-17, 21-14 win against the French pair Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar on Saturday.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RECORD ALERT! 16-year-old Jiya Rai becomes world's youngest and fastest para swimmer to cross English Channel snt

    RECORD ALERT! 16-year-old Jiya Rai becomes world's youngest and fastest para swimmer to cross English Channel

    football Arsenal confirm signing of Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna; WATCH meeting with teammates snt

    Arsenal confirm signing of Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna; WATCH meeting with teammates

    India to host T20 Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh to hold 2027 ODI edition: ACC snt

    India to host T20 Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh to hold 2027 ODI edition: ACC

    Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen beats World No. 40 Carraggi in straight games, faces Christie in knockout snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen undeterred by 'deletion' of opening win, beats Belgium's Carraggi

    Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's late strike hand India 1-1 draw against Argentina; WATCH captain's goal snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's late strike hand India 1-1 draw against Argentina; WATCH captain's goal

    Recent Stories

    RECORD ALERT! 16-year-old Jiya Rai becomes world's youngest and fastest para swimmer to cross English Channel snt

    RECORD ALERT! 16-year-old Jiya Rai becomes world's youngest and fastest para swimmer to cross English Channel

    football Arsenal confirm signing of Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna; WATCH meeting with teammates snt

    Arsenal confirm signing of Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna; WATCH meeting with teammates

    India to host T20 Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh to hold 2027 ODI edition: ACC snt

    India to host T20 Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh to hold 2027 ODI edition: ACC

    Manorajyam Jayasurya's Malayalam film selected for Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024 RBA

    Manorajyam: Jayasurya's Malayalam film selected for Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024

    Viral video: iPhone-themed wedding invite trends on social media; netizens react (WATCH) gcw

    Viral video: iPhone-themed wedding invite trends on social media; netizens react (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon