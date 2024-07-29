Paris Olympics 2024: Satwik-Chirag pair qualifies for men's badminton doubles quarterfinals

Indian men's doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics 2024, with one group match remaining, due to a withdrawal and a loss by another team.

Indian men's doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics 2024, with one group match remaining, due to a withdrawal and a loss by another team.

Rankireddy and Shetty, currently ranked third in the world, were set to face the German pair of Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel on Monday. However, the match was canceled as Lamsfuss withdrew from the tournament due to an injury.

In line with the BWF General Competition Regulations for group-stage play, all results involving Lamsfuss and Seidel will be nullified. This means that points from matches against the German pair will not be counted.

Consequently, Group C of the men's doubles will now consist of only three pairs: Rankireddy and Shetty, Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar from France, and Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Fajar Alfian from Indonesia.

Asian Games champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, along with the Indonesian pair of Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Fajar Alfian, have secured their spots in the quarterfinals. Both pairs won their matches against the French duo Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar, who have been eliminated after two losses.

With two teams advancing from each group, Rankireddy-Shetty and Ardianto-Alfian have qualified for the next stage. On Tuesday, Rankireddy and Shetty will face Ardianto and Alfian to determine who tops Group C.

The draw for the knockout stage of the men's doubles will take place on Wednesday, as announced by the BWF. This follows the earlier announcement of the withdrawal of the German pair, Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel, from the competition.

"German men's doubles player Mark Lamsfuss has withdrawn from the Olympic Games Paris 2024 badminton competition due to a knee injury," the BWF said.

"Lamsfuss' and teammate Marvin Seidel's remaining Group C matches against India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (Court 3, 8.30am local time, 29 July 2024) and Lucas Corvee/Ronan Laaiod bar of France (Court 1, 'Not Before' 2.50pm local time, 30 July 2024) will not be played," it added.

Following the withdrawal of the German pair, Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel, the Indonesian duo's victory over them on Saturday has been nullified.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty began their campaign with a 21-17, 21-14 win against the French pair Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar on Saturday.

Latest Videos