Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has offered strong backing to Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres, stressing the striker’s importance to Mikel Arteta’s side despite criticism over his goal return. Gyokeres struck from the penalty spot in Arsenal’s narrow 1-0 victory against Everton, ending a five-game drought and helping the Gunners reclaim top spot in the Premier League.

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show, the former England captain acknowledged Gyokeres has not scored as frequently as expected but insisted his contributions go beyond the scoresheet. Rooney explained that the Swedish international’s ability to occupy defenders creates space for teammates, a factor he believes could prove decisive in Arsenal’s title pursuit.

“He does a bit more than what you see,” Rooney said. “Even against Everton, he occupied both centre-backs, James Tarkowski and Michael Keane. That opens up space for your number 10 or wide players coming inside. He’s important for Arsenal. He’s doing a job which helps other players, he just hasn’t got the goals you’d expect. Can he be better? Of course. Should he score more? Yes. But if Arsenal win the league, he’ll have had a big role to play.”

Viktor Gyokeres, who joined Arsenal from Sporting Club in the summer, has scored five goals in 15 Premier League appearances. His adaptation has been mixed, with Mikel Merino often preferred to lead the line. However, Rooney has doubled down on his earlier assessment that Gyokeres is among the league’s standout performers, praising his work rate and tactical discipline.

The striker’s penalty against Everton proved decisive in a tense contest at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Arsenal were awarded the spot-kick after Jake O’Brien handled inside the box, and Viktor Gyokeres converted in the 27th minute. The Gunners held firm thereafter, securing their fourth clean sheet in ten matches and extending their winning run to three games across all competitions.

The result lifted Arsenal back above Manchester City, who had briefly gone top following a 3-0 win over West Ham earlier in the day. Arteta’s side now lead the standings, with Gyokeres’ contribution underlining his potential value in the title race despite ongoing scrutiny of his finishing.