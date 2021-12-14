  • Facebook
    Paris Olympics 2024: Opening ceremony to be held in front of 6,00,000 spectators

    The Paris Olympic Games 2024 will be held from July 26 to August 11. Meanwhile, the opening ceremony will be held at the River Seine, with 6,00,000 spectators expected to view it.

    Paris Olympics 2024: Opening ceremony to be held in front of 6,00,000 spectators
    Paris, First Published Dec 14, 2021, 5:02 PM IST
    The Tokyo Olympics 2020 was conducted safely and successfully earlier this year. Meanwhile, the build-up and preparations for the Paris Olympics 2024 are seemingly underway. Also, reports have stated that the opening ceremony would be held in front of 6,00,00 spectators, which would be a record to date.

    The ceremony will be held at the River Seine, with 6,00,00 fans being tipped to watch the function live. It would also be the first time the opening ceremony would take place outside a specific stadium. Around 160 boats are expected to transport the athletes to the Pont d'Iena from Pont d'Austerlitz (6km).

    ALSO READ: Paris Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain looking to start afresh following Tokyo bronze medal haul

    Notre Dame, the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower will happen to be the backdrop. The lower half of the river will only be limited to spectators having a valid ticket. However, the upper deck would be free to access, as the water hologram would be visible from it, along with the roof dancers and aerial shows.

    The route along will have 80 giant screens. The final stage of the ceremony will be held at the Jardin du Trocadero, right across the Eiffel Tower. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had approved the project last month. Also, IOC President Thomas Bach has professed that all security measures would be adhered to for ensuring a safe and successful ceremony, which would undoubtedly be a delight to the fans all across the globe.

    ALSO READ: Will boxing and weightlifting be a part of Paris Olympics?

    "We've been working on it for the past 12 months. It's the result of a collective effort with the IOC and all authorities. It has to be spectacular. It will be the first time people have free access to the opening ceremony and not just in a stadium. It will also be a popular event," said Paris 2024 organising committee's head, Tony Estanguet.

