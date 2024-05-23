Paris Olympics 2024: MOC approves training support for Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu ahead of the mega event

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved financial assistance for Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu for their respective training camps in preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen will undergo training in France, while double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will train in Germany. Both athletes' training camps have been approved and financially supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

The MOC has approved financial assistance for a 12-day training camp in Marseille, France, to prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Sen, who will compete in the men's singles event, will train at The Halle des Sports Parsemain with his coach and support staff from July 8 to July 21.

Additionally, the MOC has approved double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu's request to train in Saarbrucken, Germany, at the Hermann-Neuberger Sportschule. Sindhu will train there for over a month with her coach and support staff before heading to Paris.

The MOC will cover their airfare, boarding and lodging costs, local transportation charges, visa fees, and shuttlecock expenses under the Ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

During the meeting, the MOC also approved proposals from table tennis player Sreeja Akula and archer Tisha Punia for equipment procurement, and golfer Aditi Ashok and swimmer Aryan Nehra for assistance with travel to various competitions. TOPS will fund their airfare, accommodation costs, local transportation costs, Aryan's equipment, and Aditi's caddy fee.

Furthermore, the MOC approved the inclusion of table tennis player Harmeet Desai and the Women's 4x400 Relay Team in the TOPS Core group. Wrestlers Nisha (68kg) and Reetika (76kg) were promoted to the Core group. Additionally, emerging golfer Kartik Singh was inducted into TOPS Development with a focus on the 2028 and 2032 Olympics in Los Angeles and Brisbane, respectively.

