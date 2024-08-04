Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen falls to reigning champion Axelsen in semis, sets eyes on bronze medal

In a heartbreaking defeat at the Paris Olympics 2024, India's Lakshya Sen went down in straight sets to Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles semifinals on Sunday.

India's dream of securing a first-ever Olympic gold in badminton remains unfulfilled after Lakshya Sen suffered a straight-game defeat to reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles semifinals at the Paris Games 2024 on Sunday.

The match, which ended with scores of 20-22 and 14-21, saw Axelsen overcome a spirited challenge from the Indian shuttler to secure his place in the final. Despite the loss, Sen will have another opportunity to claim a medal in the upcoming bronze playoff.

The semifinal clash began with a nail-biting first game, where Sen displayed excellent form. After a closely fought start, Sen surged ahead, earning three game points. However, Axelsen showcased his experience and resilience, saving all three to eventually take the game 22-20. The victory in the opening set set the tone for the rest of the match, as Axelsen "drew first blood" and gained a crucial advantage.

In the second game, Sen started with a bang, racing to a commanding 7-0 lead. It appeared as though the Indian shuttler had found his rhythm and was on his way to leveling the match. However, Axelsen staged a remarkable comeback, using his powerful smashes and tactical play to wrest control from Sen. The Danish star's relentless assault saw him not only recover but also dominate the game, eventually winning 21-14.

Sen's loss in the semifinals was a disappointment, but his journey in the tournament has been impressive. The young shuttler's performances have captivated fans, and his fight against Axelsen only added to his growing reputation. Now, Sen will shift his focus to the bronze medal match, where he will aim to secure a podium finish and bring home a medal for India. Sen will compete against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 5.

As the dust settles on the semifinal defeat, Indian fans remain hopeful and supportive of Sen's quest for Olympic glory. The bronze medal match presents a chance for redemption, and Sen will undoubtedly give his all to make his mark on the Olympic stage.

India has never won an Olympic gold medal in badminton, with PV Sindhu earning a silver and a bronze at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, respectively, and Saina Nehwal securing a bronze at the London Games.

