    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen win over Cordon 'deleted', Satwik-Chirag clash cancelled

    Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen’s victory over Kevin Cordon in the opening men's singles match of Group L will not be counted, as Cordon withdrew from the Paris Olympics 2024 due to a left elbow injury.

    "Guatemalan men's singles player Kevin Cordon has withdrawn from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Badminton Competition due to a left elbow injury," Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in an update.

    "His remaining Group L matches against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie (Court 2, 2pm local time, 29 July 2024) and Julien Carraggi of Belgium (Court 3, 'Not Before' 9.20am local time, 31 July 2024) will not be played. Matches on these courts in each respective session have been rescheduled. As per BWF General Competition Regulations for group stage play, the results of all matches played, or yet to be played, involving Cordon in Group L are now considered deleted," the sport's global governing body added.

    With Kevin Cordon’s withdrawal, Group L will now consist of three players: Lakshya Sen, Christie, and Carraggi of Belgium. Cordon, a semifinalist at the Tokyo Olympics, will no longer be part of the group.

    As a result, Sen, 22, will be the only player in the group to play three matches, while Christie and Carraggi will each need to compete in two matches to advance to the knockout stage. Sen is scheduled to face Carraggi on Monday and will take on Christie in his final group match on Wednesday.

    Satwik-Chirag's clash against Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel cancelled

    The men's doubles Group C match between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, and the German pair of Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel, scheduled for Monday, has been cancelled due to Lamsfuss’s withdrawal from the tournament due to injury.

    "German men’s doubles player Mark Lamsfuss has withdrawn from the Olympic Games Paris 2024 badminton competition due to a knee injury,” the BWF informed.

    “Lamsfuss’ and teammate Marvin Seidel‘s remaining Group C matches against India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (Court 3, 8.30am local time, 29 July 2024) and Lucas Corvee/Ronan Labar of France (Court 1, ‘Not Before’ 2.50pm local time, 30 July 2024) will not be played,” it added.

    Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty began their campaign with a 21-17, 21-14 victory over the French duo of Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar on Saturday. They are set to face Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in their final group match on Tuesday.

    With the German pair’s withdrawal, the Indonesians' win over Lamsfuss and Seidel on Saturday has been annulled.

