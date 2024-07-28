PM Modi dials Paris Olympics bronze medallist Manu Bhaker, congratulates her on historic feat (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight and personally reached out to pistol ace Manu Bhaker following her historic bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight and personally reached out to pistol ace Manu Bhaker following her historic bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday. Bhaker made history as the first Indian woman shooter to secure an Olympic medal, finishing third in the 10m air pistol event. Her achievement marked India's first medal in the ongoing Games and ended a 12-year wait for its shooters.

"Many, many congratulations to you, Manu. Since hearing the news of your win, the whole country is basking in the glory of your success," PM Modi said during his telephonic interaction with the 22-year-old shooter.

"You missed out on a silver by the smallest of margins but still you have made the country proud. You deserve credit on two counts - one for winning a bronze medal and another for becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting," the PM added.

Bhaker expressed her gratitude to the Prime Minister for his support to the athletes.

"Sir, everything is well taken care of, we are doing well. My teammates are also saying namaste to you," she said.

A pistol malfunction during the qualification round at the Tokyo Olympics had left her disheartened, but three years later, Bhaker achieved her long-awaited goal.

Modi also praised the shooter for her remarkable redemption following the disappointment in Tokyo.

"In the Tokyo Olympics, equipment malfunction came in your way of winning a medal. But this time, you have not left any stone unturned and more than compensated for that with the medal."

In response, Bhaker stated that she is now focused on her remaining events: the 25m pistol and the 10m pistol mixed team. "I have events coming up and I am confident of doing well."

Hailing from Jhajjar in Haryana, Bhaker fought hard to secure the bronze with a score of 221.7. Korea's Kim Yeji claimed the silver with a total of 241.3, while her compatriot Jin Ye Oh won the gold with a Games record of 243.2.

Bhaker will be competing in two more events at the Games, providing her with opportunities to add to her bronze medal.

"I firmly believe that you will do well in the coming events too. The beginning has been so well, it will raise your confidence to another level and the country will benefit from that," PM Modi told Bhaker.

He added, "Your hard work will bring the rewards. Have you called up home and spoken to your father Ram Kishan ji? He has always wanted to see you excel in sports and do your country proud. I wish you all the very best and my blessings are with you."

"No, I have not spoken to them yet. I will call them," responded Bhaker.

The Prime Minister also inquired about the facilities at the Games Village. "Hope all arrangements are in place there for the athletes and all your teammates are comfortable. We also tried to ensure that our athletes are taken care of well there and they get everything."

Earlier today, expressing the nation's collective pride, PM Modi in a post on X said, "A historic medal! Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India's FIRST medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze. This success is even more special as she becomes the 1st woman to win a medal in shooting for India. An incredible achievement!"

President Droupadi Murmu also lauded Bhaker’s feat, emphasizing the inspiration it would provide to future sportspersons. "Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker for opening India's medal tally with her bronze medal in the 10 metre air pistol shooting event at the Paris Olympics. She is the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in a shooting competition. India is proud of Manu Bhaker," President Murmu stated.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra also expressed their admiration for Bhaker’s achievement. Tendulkar hailed her remarkable comeback after Tokyo, while Bindra praised her relentless dedication and hard work.

"Off the mark in the medal tally and on the mark with the shooting! Congratulations, @realmanubhaker, on bagging India's first medal at the Paris Olympics. After overcoming the heartbreak in Tokyo, you have shown immense strength & determination to win a bronze at #Paris2024, and made India proud," Tendulkar posted on X.

"Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker for clinching the bronze medal in the air pistol event at Paris 2024! Your relentless dedication, hard work, and passion have truly paid off," Abhinav Bindra wrote on X.

"It's incredible to witness your skill and determination, bringing pride to India with each shot. This achievement is a testament to your perseverance and determination. Keep shining, Manu!," he added.

Sports administrator Nita Ambani called Bhaker's win an incredible moment for the nation and expressed confidence that her success would inspire young athletes across India.

"Our youngest woman shooter has opened India's tally at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a bronze. Congratulations, Manu Bhaker! As the first Indian woman to win in the 10 m air pistol at the Olympics and our youngest Indian shooter to do so, you've made history," Ambani said.

"I'm sure your success today will inspire young athletes across India to dream big and give it their all. Keep the Indian flag flying high. Go India Go make us all proud!" Ambani, an IOC member, added.

Bhaker's historic win sparked celebrations across the country, with people rejoicing by bursting crackers. At her residence in Jhajjar, Haryana, her family and friends joined in the festivities. Her father, Ramkishan, attributed her success to her hard work, while her mother, Sumedha, thanked everyone for their continued support.

"We are extremely happy and all of our friends are congratulating us. Her hard work has paid off, and Manu has finally done it," he told PTI Videos.

"I thank you all for supporting her, and I hope you all will continue to bless her," her mother Sumedha said.

