Paris Olympics 2024: Indian rower Balraj Panwar reaches men’s singles sculls quarterfinals

India's Balraj Panwar advanced to the quarterfinals of the men’s single sculls rowing competition after securing second place in Repechage 2 at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

India's Balraj Panwar advanced to the quarterfinals of the men’s single sculls rowing competition after securing second place in Repechage 2 at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Panwar recorded a time of 7 minutes 12.41 seconds, finishing behind Monaco's Quentin Antognelli, who clocked 7:10:00. Indonesia’s Memo took third place with a time of 7:19:60.

The top two finishers in each repechage qualify for the quarterfinals, scheduled for Tuesday.

Panwar maintained his position throughout the race, crossing the 500m mark at 1:44:13, the 1000m mark at 3:33:94, and the 1500m mark at 5:23:22, ultimately completing the 2000m course in 7:12.41.

On Saturday, Panwar had finished fourth in the men’s single sculls event with a time of 7:07:11, leading to his participation in the repechage round.

In Repechage 1, Slovenia’s Ivan Isak Zvegelj and Paraguay’s Javier Insfran finished first and second, respectively, with times of 7:06:90 and 7:08:29.

In Repechage 3, Algeria’s Ali Sid Boudina finished first with a time of 7:10:23, while Chun Win Chiu secured second place with 7:12:94, both advancing to the quarterfinals.

Latest Videos