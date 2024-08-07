Paris Olympics 2024: Cuba's Lopez replaces disqualified Vinesh Phogat in 50kg final against USA's Hildebrandt

Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who was defeated by Vinesh Phogat in the semifinals of the Paris Olympics 2024, took the Indian wrestler's place in the 50kg category final against Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the USA.

Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who was defeated by Vinesh Phogat in the semifinals of the Paris Olympics 2024, took the Indian wrestler's place in the 50kg category final against Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the USA.

Vinesh was disqualified from the competition after being found 100 grams overweight during the morning weigh-in.

Also read: Heartbreaking! Photos of exhausted, drained Vinesh Phogat go viral after Paris Olympics 2024 disqualification

"Vinesh failed second day weigh-in. According to the article 11 of the International Wrestling Rules, Vinesh (IND) will be replaced by the wrestler who lost against her in the Semifinal. Therefore Yusneylis Guzman Lopez (CUB) will compete in the Final," the Paris Games organising committee said in a statement.

"Repechage Yui Susaki (Japan) vs Oksana Livach (Ukraine) will become Bronze Medal Match," it added.

Vinesh Phogat made history on Tuesday night as the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category. Before the disqualification, she was guaranteed at least a silver medal. However, due to being found 100 grams overweight, she will return without a medal. Earlier in the day, the 29-year-old was rushed to the polyclinic within the Games village due to severe dehydration.

The Indian Olympic Association has requested privacy for the wrestler, who was competing in her third Olympic Games.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the women's Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning," the IOA stated.

"No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you to respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," it added.

International regulations mandate that any wrestler found overweight at weigh-in is placed at the bottom of the final standings.

On Tuesday, Vinesh Phogat had delivered a remarkable performance by defeating defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan and was set to face American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the gold medal match later that evening.

Vinesh's disqualification was not the only weight-related issue in the 50kg category. Earlier, Italy's Emanuela Liuzzi was also disqualified from her preliminary bout for being overweight.

Also read: Explained: How Article 11 of wrestling weigh-in rules led to Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics disqualification

Cutting weight is a grueling process for wrestlers who need to reduce their body weight to compete in a lower division. Vinesh Phogat, whose natural body weight hovers around 56-57 kg, faces a significant challenge in reducing it to 50 kg.

While the United World Wrestling (UWW) permits a 2 kg weight allowance in invitational tournaments, no such flexibility is allowed for major events like the Olympics, World Championships, or Asian Championships.

Athletes in contact sports often abstain from food and water for two days before the weigh-in to meet the weight requirements. Boxer Nikhat Zareen revealed after her loss in Paris that she had gone without food and water for two days to stay within the weight limit, which resulted in a loss of strength.

Latest Videos